Falcons Final Injury Report: Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. Among Week 1 Absences

The Atlanta Falcons will enter Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers without several key players, including both of their top quarterbacks.

The Falcons released their final injury report Friday, officially ruling out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with an oblique injury. Tagovailoa had been named Atlanta's starting quarterback earlier in the week, but his status quickly became uncertain after he appeared to be dealing with the injury during Thursday's practice.

With Tagovailoa unavailable, veteran quarterback Cooper Rush will make his Falcons debut as the starter. Rookie Jack Strand will serve as the backup.

Michael Penix Jr. will also miss Sunday's season opener as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Penix was a full participant Friday, an encouraging sign in his rehabilitation, but he remains unavailable for the Steelers matchup.

The quarterback situation now leaves Atlanta with Rush taking the first-team snaps against Pittsburgh and Strand preparing for his first NFL action if needed.

The Falcons will also be without cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. for the opener. Bowman was limited in Friday's practice while continuing to work his way back from an Achilles injury. The rookie had been ramping up his workload throughout the week, but Atlanta will hold him out of Sunday's game.

Offensive tackle Cameron Williams is another player ruled out. Williams did not participate Friday because of an ankle injury, creating another absence along the offensive line. Williams was added to the team as a waiver-wire addition after initial cutdowns two weeks ago.

One of the biggest remaining questions heading into Sunday involves veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith. Smith is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury despite returning to full participation Friday. His availability could be significant for a Falcons defense preparing to face Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Atlanta did receive positive news elsewhere on the injury front.

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch, linebacker Kendal Daniels, defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus and Da'Shawn Hand, offensive lineman Kyle Hinton, and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor were all full participants Friday.

Daniels' progression is particularly notable after he dealt with an Achilles injury during the week. He is expected to have a significant role in Atlanta's defensive plans if available.

Left tackle Jake Matthews did not participate Friday, but his absence was listed as not injury-related, as the veteran received a rest day.

The Falcons will now turn their attention toward Pittsburgh, where Rush will lead the offense, and Atlanta will hope Smith can suit up for a defense that has spent the offseason building a more physical front.

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