Falcons Jawaan Taylor Embracing New Challenge: Protecting Tua Tagovailoa's Blind Side

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor’s transition to the Atlanta Falcons, after signing as a free agent from the Kansas City Chiefs, has already presented a unique challenge.

After spending the offseason rehabbing and working his way back into football shape, the veteran right tackle is finally getting comfortable with Atlanta’s starting offensive line. Now, he is also adjusting to playing alongside a left-handed quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

For Taylor, that changes some of the fundamentals of his job.

“It definitely changes a little bit the game for me for sure,” Taylor said. “I got to definitely be more conscious of that, especially when you’re on the backside of a quarterback now.”

Because Tagovailoa is left-handed, Taylor is protecting the quarterback’s blind side from the right tackle position. That requires Taylor to be particularly aware of how Tagovailoa sets up in the pocket.

“They kind of set up a little bit more closer to you,” Taylor said. “So I just got to make sure I’m being conscious of that. Make sure I’m keeping the width in the pocket a little more than I’m used to.”

It is another adjustment for Taylor as he prepares for his first season in Atlanta, and the Falcons prepare to open the year with Tagovailoa under center.

While the quarterback competition between Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. dominated much of the offseason, Taylor said there was never a lack of confidence in Tagovailoa inside the locker room.

“He’s been great, man. We have the utmost confidence in him,” Taylor said. “We know he’s going to get the job done at a high level.”

Taylor has also seen Tagovailoa become increasingly comfortable within Kevin Stefanski’s offense and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ system.

“He’s definitely taking ownership and you can see his confidence levels rising each and every day,” Taylor said.

That confidence has translated into Tagovailoa’s leadership in the huddle.

“He keeps us going as an offense,” Taylor said. “He stays on top of us. He makes sure we’re sharp in the huddle, sharp being out of the huddle. He’s confident making his calls, et cetera. So we love that.”

For Taylor, the goal now is continuing to knock off the rust after a long offseason and establish consistency alongside Atlanta’s offensive line.

“It’s been great,” Taylor said. “I’ve been enjoying it and just knocking the rust off each day and getting that used to football.”

With the regular season approaching, Taylor’s ability to protect Tagovailoa could be one of the most important pieces of Atlanta’s new-look offense.

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