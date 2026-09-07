Falcons Officially Name Their Week 1 Starting Quarterback

FLOWERY BRANCH – After a summer competition, the Atlanta Falcons have officially named Tua Tagovailoa the starting quarterback for Week 1. The Falcons confirmed the decision on Monday, six days before the Falcons travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

Tua Tagovailoa has been named starting quarterback for Week 1https://t.co/67barjCycW pic.twitter.com/l9QwpkUZOA — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 7, 2026

Tagovailoa beat out Michael Penix Jr. for the role for the time being, but the two’s competition only really got underway two weeks ago after the latter was cleared for full team drills. Penix, who tore his ACL in Week 11, did not participate in the preseason even though he was cleared ahead of the Falcons’ final matchup with the Dolphins.

In his place, Tagovailoa took the first-team reps, but was largely unimpressive . After a poor performance against the Broncos, he went 7-of-8 for 95 yards against his former team. Tagovailoa led a touchdown drive to start the game, but also lost a fumble after a botched snap with backup center Corey Levin.

The fumble was his second of the preseason, and it became a concern over the course of the summer, with Tagovailoa dropping a ball during practice at Lanier High School and losing another during the joint-practice sessions with the Colts.

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa earlier this offseason on a one-year, $1.2 million deal after he spent the last six seasons. Over an up-and-down career, the veteran has led the NFL in passer rating (2022), passing yards (2023), and completion percentage (2024). Last season, he was released for an NFL-record $99.2 million in dead money after throwing 15 interceptions and struggling with more injuries.

Penix, meanwhile, has been a part-time participant for the Falcons during training camp. He only participated in 7-on-7 drills, while Tagovailoa took the majority of team drills. The incumbent starter has started just 12 games over his two professional seasons, accruing a 4-8 overall record while completing 59.6% of his passes for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Despite the decision, there is still a reasonable chance that both Penix and Tagovailoa will start games for the Falcons this season.

With the continued uncertainty at quarterback, general manager Ian Cunningham opted to carry four quarterbacks on the roster . Cooper Rush and rookie undrafted free agent Jack Strand join Tagovailoa and Penix on the 53-man roster. Those two will occupy depth roles for the Falcons this season after they enjoyed strong preseason performances, aside from Rush’s first-week struggles.

With the starter decision now official, the Falcons will continue their preparations for the Steelers in Week 1 on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 in Pittsburgh.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com