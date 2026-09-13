Falcons at Steelers: 3 Keys to Winning in Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons' season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers became significantly more complicated after Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out with an oblique injury.

Cooper Rush will now make his first start for Atlanta, giving the veteran quarterback an important opportunity to prove he can guide the Falcons to a road victory against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

For Atlanta to leave Pittsburgh with a win, these three keys will be critical for them to follow.

1. Let Bijan Robinson Be the Security Blanket

With Rush starting, the Falcons need to lean heavily on their best offensive weapon.

Bijan Robinson should be a major factor from the opening possession. The Falcons need to establish the run, force Pittsburgh to respect the play-action game and use Robinson as a receiver out of the backfield.

Robinson enters the season after another outstanding year, rushing for 1,478 yards while adding 820 receiving yards on 79 catches in 2025. His versatility makes him the perfect security blanket for a quarterback making his first start with Atlanta.

The Falcons don't need Rush to carry the offense. They need him to distribute the football, stay on schedule, and allow Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts to make plays.

A productive running game also becomes especially important because Rush isn't the same type of mobile quarterback as some of Atlanta's previous options. Keeping the Steelers' pass rush honest will help keep pressure off Rush and allow Kevin Stefanski to control the game offensively.

2. Cooper Rush Wins the Turnover Battle

This is where Rush's experience becomes valuable.

Rush has spent much of his career proving he can step into a starting role without trying to do too much. In 2022, he went 4-1 as a starter for Dallas, throwing for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

That game-management ability is exactly what Atlanta needs Sunday.

However, Rush needs to be better than he was during the preseason. He completed 30 of 48 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions across Atlanta's three preseason games. Rush bounced back against Indianapolis, completing 10 of 11 passes for 86 yards, before going 13-of-18 for 106 yards and a touchdown against Miami.

The Falcons need the latter version Sunday.

The Falcons don't need 300 passing yards from Rush. They need him to avoid the disastrous turnover, convert manageable third downs, and put the ball in the hands of Atlanta's playmakers.

That becomes even more important because Atlanta's defense showed an ability to create turnovers last season. The Falcons forced 23 opponent turnovers in 2025 while giving the ball away 18 times, finishing with a +5 turnover margin. Sixteen of those takeaways came through interceptions.

If Rush protects the football and Atlanta's defense can create one or two short fields, the Falcons can win the type of low-scoring game that favors them.

3. Pressure on Aaron Rodgers

Atlanta has to make Rodgers uncomfortable.

The Falcons lost significant pass-rushing production with James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker unavailable, making Brandon Dorlus, Gervon Dexter, and LaCale London even more important.

5 things that most go right for Atlanta Falcons in 2026



MORE: https://t.co/eQN3vap3u7



In doing some research for this article, I thought about just how effective the Falcons interior pass rush was.



These are interior defenders across the NFL with at least 5 sacks in 2025. pic.twitter.com/PY7eEWUlZz — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) September 6, 2026

Dorlus broke out with 8.5 sacks in 2025, while Atlanta's defense finished the season with a franchise-record 57 sacks.

The Steelers' offensive line presents a major challenge. Pittsburgh ranked second in the NFL in PFF pass-blocking efficiency at 88.8 last season, allowing 117 pressures and 17 sacks on 596 pass-blocking snaps. However, the unit has undergone significant changes, with players moving into different roles.

That creates an opportunity for Atlanta's interior defenders.

Rodgers remains dangerous when given time, but he is not the same mobile quarterback he was earlier in his career. If Dorlus, Dexter, and London can collapse the pocket from the inside, Atlanta can prevent Rodgers from comfortably finding receivers DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman, and the rest of Pittsburgh's weapons.

Replacing Pearce and Walker's production will require a collective effort. If Atlanta can win the turnover battle, control the game with Robinson, and consistently pressure Rodgers, the Falcons have a legitimate chance to start the Stefanski era with a road victory.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com