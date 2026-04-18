Falcons Predicted to Land 'Explosive' Twitchy Playmaker

The Atlanta Falcons unfortunately don't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the team could find value and fill a need with their first selection during the second round.

That's what NFL.com's Chad Reuter projected to happen for Atlanta in his newest NFL mock draft released Friday.

Reuter projected Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams to the Falcons at No. 48 overall.

On the 2026 NFL Draft big board from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Williams landed exactly where the Falcons pick at No. 48.

"Williams is a slightly undersized slot receiver. He has outstanding short-area quickness, ball skills and run-after-catch ability," wrote Jeremiah. "He explodes off the ball with quick, choppy steps, setting up defenders and creating separation out of the break point. He’s very twitchy and excels on pivot routes because of his stop/start skills.

"Overall, Williams is an ideal slot receiver with the upside to be a high-volume pass catcher at the next level."

In four seasons at Clemson, Williams posted 208 catches, 2,336 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in 43 games.

Falcons Slotted to Take Clemson WR Antonio Williams

The Falcons could continue to build their defense in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Atlanta made great strides with its pass rush last season but could improve against the run.

Receiver, though, is another need. The Falcons signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus in NFL free agency. Neither one, though, is an ideal WR2.

Williams is better suited to play in the slot, so he's not necessarily going to be the best complement to Drake London. But in 2026, the Falcons could play Dotson outside with London and work Williams in the slot along with Zaccheaus.

That could be a formidable group with tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson also capable of making splash plays in the passing game.

At Clemson, Williams posted his best statistical season in 2024. As a junior, he had 75 catches, 904 receiving yards and 11 scores.

Last season, Williams registered 55 receptions, 604 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Falcons Also Predicted to Select DT Rayshaun Benny

As previously mentioned, the Falcons should address their run defense in the 2026 NFL Draft. Atlanta was 24th against the run overall and 25th in yards yielded per carry last season.

Reuter projected the Falcons to address that weakness in the third round. At No. 79 overall, the NFL.com analyst slotted Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny to the Falcons.

According to Reuter's colleague at NFL.com, Lance Zierlein, though, Benny would be a reach in the third round. Zierlein projected Benny as a fifth-round pick.

"Benny is a tricky evaluation as a 3-technique. He has good length and is consistent entering into block battles," wrote Zierlein. "He’s an effective two-gapper who locates the ball-carrier and quickly sheds. On the flip side, he’s not a true wide-body and struggles to drop a sudden anchor when challenged by downhill double teams.

"Benny is capable of competing for a backup role as an early down interior lineman who can play in one- or two-gapping fronts."

With Benny's potentially polarizing draft stock, it will be interesting to find out how the Falcons view him. In addition to defensive tackle, though, cornerback and edge rusher could be on the table for Atlanta in the second and third rounds.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski predicted the Falcons to address those defensive positions in his newest 2026 NFL mock draft this week.