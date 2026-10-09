Falcons No. 1 Rush Defense to Face Biggest Test to Date in Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for one of their biggest defensive challenges of the season when Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens arrive in Atlanta.

Henry has been productive through the first four games of the season, rushing for 374 yards and seven touchdowns on 89 carries. He is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and has added 44 receiving yards on seven catches. Henry is coming off a 73-yard performance against the Tennessee Titans in which he scored a touchdown.

Henry also has a history of success against the Falcons, rushing for 201 yards on 49 carries in two career regular season games against Atlanta. He has yet to score a touchdown in those matchups.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich knows the defense will need to be at its best.

“This is a great challenge,” Ulbrich said. “We’ve had some success, not saying it’s been perfect by any means, but we’ve had some success versus the run so far this season.”

The Falcons have the NFL's No. 1 rushing defense by some margin at 48.3 yards per game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers check in at No. 2 with 72.8 yards per game. They're closer to the No. 7 Cincinnati Bengals than they are the Falcons.

“You want to be the best, you want to play the best,” Ulbrich said. “From that perspective, it’s going to be an amazing challenge.”

Henry's physical style makes him difficult to bring down, but Ulbrich also emphasized the running back's speed.

“Derrick Henry is one of the best, maybe ever, in that way,” Ulbrich said. “Just the physicality, the toughness, and then the speed that you’re not ready for as he runs by you.”

Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels will have a role in trying to slow Henry down, but he knows the defensive line can make the job easier.

“Our D line gets after it, and you never want to slow your defensive line down,” Daniels said. “So that really helps us be able to play off them and just let them go make plays, and we play off of them.”

Ulbrich stressed the importance of Atlanta's tackling fundamentals.

“Population of ball is critical. Stiff-arm defense is critical. A really defined tackling plan is critical,” Ulbrich said. "Getting to the thigh boards, wrapping, rolling, taking the extra step, putting my body on, and not leaving my feet.”

There aren't many players like Henry who have ever played in the NFL with his combination of size and speed, so it's no surprise this will be a unique challenge for the rookie Daniels.

“I went to school with Ollie Gordon. So that’s the closest I’ve got to Derrick Henry,” Daniels said. “I feel like we’ve gotten closer. I feel like when I first got here, it was kind of everybody figuring out their role, and then I feel like everybody’s figuring out their role. Everybody’s excited for each other.”

The only returning starters on the Falcons' front seven are Brandon Dorlus and Divine Deablo. So it's taken some time to find chemistry. That chemistry could be critical against Baltimore.

For Atlanta, the goal will be to prevent Henry from getting into a rhythm. The Falcons will need disciplined run fits, strong play at the line of scrimmage, and multiple defenders arriving at the football.

If they can limit Henry early and prevent Baltimore from establishing its physical identity, Atlanta will have a much better chance of controlling the game and continuing its defensive progress.

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