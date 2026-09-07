Stefanski Explains Why Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa Will Start vs. Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons have finally named a starting quarterback for their Week 1 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being the only NFL team without a named starter entering the final days of the preseason, Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Tua Tagovailoa will open the 2026 season as Atlanta’s starting quarterback.

Stefanski’s decision came after months of evaluating Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., making clear that the final call was not based on one practice or preseason performance. It was also clear this may not be a final decision, because Penix Jr. was declared inactive for Sunday. Simply put, he's not ready to play.

"Every decision I make for the football team, you're taking in all the information available to you," Stefanski said on Monday morning. "Sometimes, information changes. Certainly, with a decision like this, you're taking all the information from the spring, to the summer, to how people are performing.

"Felt really strongly about this group and feel good about where we're headed."

That evaluation also reflected the Falcons’ collaborative approach to decision-making. General manager Ian Cunningham mentioned that Atlanta operates with input from multiple members of the organization rather than relying on one person to make major personnel decisions.

The decision to start Tagovailoa may have been made for him by Penix's continued recovery.

"Mike is getting better and better and better, and I'm very proud of him for how far he's come, but this will continue to be something we work together with Mike," Stefanski said. "We're all on the same page, which is great between myself, Mike, medical, you name it. Everyone feels good about where Mike is heading, and he'll continue to work like crazy. He's going to focus on trying to get better every single day."

Tagovailoa’s preseason numbers were solid, if unspectacular. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 117 yards across two appearances, finishing without a touchdown or interception and posting a 103.7 passer rating. He completed 3-of-5 passes for 22 yards against Denver before finishing the preseason with a stronger performance against his former team, completing 7-of-8 attempts for 95 yards in Atlanta’s 17-12 victory over Miami.

The Dolphins game provided perhaps Tagovailoa’s best preseason showing, but Stefanski emphasized that the decision went well beyond those numbers.

For Tagovailoa, the decision represents an opportunity to establish himself in Atlanta after joining a new offense and working to build chemistry with a new group of teammates. Stefanski pointed specifically to Tagovailoa’s ability to learn offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ system and develop an understanding of where his teammates want the football.

Penix returned to full 11-on-11 work during the preseason and participated in six practices, giving the coaching staff an extended opportunity to evaluate his progress. Stefanski said Penix did a “very nice job” during that stretch, but the coaching staff ultimately believed Tagovailoa was further along in being ready to lead the offense in Week 1.

The decision also does not necessarily establish Atlanta’s quarterback hierarchy for the entire season. Stefanski declined to speculate about whether Penix will immediately become Tagovailoa’s backup once he is fully ready, leaving the possibility of the depth chart changing down the road.

"I'm really going to stay in Week 1 right now and Pittsburgh and not speculate past that," Stefanski answered when asked about what the depth chart would look like when Penix returns. "I don't think it's fair to anybody at this point. Feel good about where everybody is."

For now, however, the Falcons are moving forward with Tagovailoa, and he'll have the opportunity to solidify the job with a good performance against the Steelers.

The Falcons open up their season Week 1 on the road vs the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1pm.

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