Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa Sends Clear Message with New Opportunity vs. Steelers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.— Tua Tagovailoa knows exactly what it means to have another opportunity.

After beginning the offseason in a quarterback competition with Michael Penix Jr., Tagovailoa was named the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Monday, for Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Tagovailoa, the announcement represented another opportunity to prove to himself that he can still play at a high level. He sent a message loud and clear on Wednesday after practice.

“It’s a blessing once again,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s not something that I take for granted.”

Tagovailoa said he was informed of the decision Monday before head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the rest of the team and the quarterback room.

The veteran quarterback also credited the relationships he has developed with Penix and the rest of Atlanta’s quarterbacks throughout the offseason.

“Unfortunately, there’s only one person that can do that at our position,” Tagovailoa said. “Needless to say, I have a great relationship with MP. I have a great relationship with Cooper, a great relationship with Jack.”

While Tagovailoa has earned the starting job, he isn't approaching the opportunity as a chance to silence his critics. Instead, he is focused internally.

“I don’t think I, for myself, in what I believe, I don’t have anything to prove to anyone else, but it’s to prove to my own self that I can continue to play at a high level,” Tagovailoa said.

Part of that motivation comes from his own assessment of his previous season. Tagovailoa acknowledged Wednesday that there were several areas where he needed to improve, particularly after spending time reflecting on his career with the Miami Dolphins.

“There’s a lot of things I think I could have done better — turning the ball over, could have played better, my decision making,” Tagovailoa said. “From prior years in terms of last year, just wasn’t good.”

Now, his attention turns toward Pittsburgh and a Steelers defense he expects to challenge Atlanta's offense up front.

“I’d say their front seven,” Tagovailoa said when asked what stands out about Pittsburgh.

Tagovailoa isn't putting lofty individual statistical expectations on himself for his first game as the Falcons' starter.

Instead, his goal is straightforward.

“The expectations I put on myself every time is to go out there and score one more point than the opposing team,” Tagovailoa said.

For Tagovailoa, everything else falls under preparation, execution and doing his part to help Atlanta start the season with a victory.

“What I can control is how I prepare, how I go out there, how I play, how I perform,” Tagovailoa said. “And that’s all I can do.”

Now, Tagovailoa’s opportunity becomes real on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

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