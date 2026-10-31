Falcons Rule Out Two Key Defensive Starters Ahead of Buccaneers Showdown

The Atlanta Falcons will be without two important defensive players when they travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Atlanta downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo and nickelback Billy Bowman Jr. to out on Saturday after both players were initially listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Both players are dealing with injuries that also kept them sidelined during the Falcons’ Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The losses create additional challenges for a Falcons defense that will need to contain Baker Mayfield and Tampa's offense in an important NFC South divisional matchup.

Deablo’s absence is particularly significant because of his leadership responsibilities within Atlanta’s defense. The veteran linebacker has been an important communicator for the unit, helping organize the defense and get teammates into position.

However, Atlanta received an encouraging performance from rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels in Deablo’s absence against San Francisco. Daniels stepped into the green dot role and delivered one of the best performances of his young career, recording 11 total tackles and forcing two fourth-quarter turnovers to help secure the victory.

According to the Falcons, Daniels is expected to retain those communication responsibilities against Tampa Bay, with fellow rookie Harold Perkins Jr. starting alongside him at inside linebacker.

Bowman’s absence also leaves Atlanta with another question in its secondary. The defensive back missed the 49ers game with a hamstring injury, and Sydney Brown primarily handled the nickelback responsibilities in his place. Brown could once again see an expanded role against Tampa Bay, although the Falcons are hopeful that cornerback Avieon Terrell can return after missing last week’s game with an illness. Terrell is listed as questionable.

Atlanta also announced two practice squad elevations ahead of Sunday’s contest. Running back Khalil Herbert and linebacker Brian Asamoah will both be available after receiving elevations for the second consecutive week.

Herbert will once again serve as Bijan Robinson’s backup, while Asamoah provides additional depth at linebacker.

The Falcons are coming off an important victory over San Francisco, but replacing multiple defensive contributors against a divisional opponent presents another challenge. With Deablo and Bowman officially ruled out, Atlanta will need its younger players to step up once again.

The Falcons and Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

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