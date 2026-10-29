Khalil Herbert Hopes to Find a Home With Falcons After Long NFL Journey

Khalil Herbert has spent the past year searching for stability in the NFL, moving between teams while trying to prove he can still make an impact.

After helping the Atlanta Falcons earn victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran running back hopes his latest opportunity can turn into something more permanent.

Herbert signed with the Falcons on September 16th, and he was elevated from Atlanta’s practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup. He made the most of his opportunity. He finished with 3 touches for 28 yards and contributed on special teams, including a 38-yard kickoff return to open the second half. His return helped give Atlanta favorable field position during a key stretch of the game.

The Falcons scored a touchdown to give them their first lead of the game, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

For Herbert, simply being back on the field and finding ways to help his teammates was meaningful.

“It felt good. It felt good, you know, coming out there with the team, doing what I can. So it just felt good to be out there,” Herbert said.

The running back also joked about whether he had scored on a 19-yard reception, where he was ruled to have stepped out of bounds at the one-yard line. “I think so. I think so. Everybody else is telling me that, too. They have to go check the tape.”

Herbert’s NFL journey

Herbert entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021. He spent four seasons with Chicago before his career took several turns, including stops with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, according to his account of his recent journey.

The constant movement has made finding a consistent role difficult. Rather than focusing on what has happened, however, Herbert is concentrating on making the most of his opportunity in Atlanta.

“It’s been a little journey the last year, just trying to get in where I fit in, contribute where I can, and, you know, hopefully stick it out here,” Herbert said.

The victory over San Francisco carried additional significance because Herbert had been with the 49ers during training camp before joining the Falcons. Getting a win against a team he previously worked with made the experience even more rewarding.

Atlanta’s decision to elevate Herbert also came at a useful time. With Brian Robinson Jr. sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Falcons needed additional depth behind Bijan Robinson. Herbert provided another option in the backfield while contributing on kickoff returns.

Herbert understands that his role could change from week to week, particularly as he continues to work to establish himself on the roster.

“I take the same approach whether I’m in or not,” Herbert said. “Honestly, preparing, always being ready mentally, practice, walkthrough, whatever. Any reps I’m not in, walking through, taking my steps, doing it.”

That preparation becomes especially important for a player whose opportunities can arrive with little notice. Herbert knows he cannot control when his number is called, but he can control how prepared he is when it happens.

“You never know. So just trying to stay ready and everything,” he said.

One performance will not guarantee a permanent role, but Herbert has given Atlanta another reason to consider what he can offer moving forward. After spending much of the past year searching for the right fit, he now has a chance to turn a short-term opportunity into a lasting home in Atlanta.

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