Falcons Have Another Lengthy Injury Report vs. Buccaneers, 1 Player Out Already

The Atlanta Falcons will be without another key offensive player when they travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in Week 8.

The Falcons officially ruled out running back Brian Robinson Jr. on Friday due to a hamstring injury, marking his second consecutive absence. Khalil Herbert will be his likely replacement after a good showing last week in a win over the 49ers.

Robinson has not been able to return to the field since suffering the injury, leaving Atlanta without one of its primary options behind Bijan Robinson.

Bijan Robinson is expected to continue leading the rushing attack, but losing another running back limits Atlanta’s depth at the position.

While Robinson is the only player officially ruled out, the Falcons have several other injury concerns heading into Sunday’s divisional matchup.

Eight players are listed as questionable, including three defensive players who could have significant roles against Tampa Bay.

Defensive backs Billy Bowman Jr. and Avieon Terrell are both questionable. Bowman is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Terrell has been working through an illness. Both players missed Atlanta’s victory over San Francisco last week.

Linebacker Divine Deablo is also questionable with a forearm injury. His potential absence would be notable for Atlanta’s defense, as Deablo has served as one of the unit’s primary communicators this season.

Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels stepped into a larger role against the 49ers and delivered one of the biggest performances of his young career. Daniels helped seal the victory with a late interception of Brock Purdy.

The remaining questionable players include wide receivers Beaux Collins (hip) and Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder), defensive ends Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and Charles Snowden (back), and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (ankle).

There is some encouraging news for Atlanta heading into the weekend. Collins and Williams both participated fully in Friday’s practice, while the other questionable players were limited participants.

The Falcons have no players listed as doubtful.

Atlanta will need as many healthy players as possible against a Tampa Bay team coming off a convincing 43-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Buccaneers enter Sunday’s matchup looking to build on that performance, while the Falcons are coming off a 29-20 victory over the previously undefeated 49ers.

Atlanta and Tampa Bay will meet Sunday, Nov. 1, at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

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