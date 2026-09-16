Falcons Sign 2 Former 49ers 2nd-Round Pick and Bears RB

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the regular season with a thinner defensive line after the team placed defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve Wednesday morning.

Atlanta filled Hand’s spot on the active roster by signing tight end Nick Muse, but the bigger question is what the move means for a defensive front that already has limited depth at defensive tackle.

The Falcons now have just four players listed as defensive tackles on the active roster: Gervon Dexter Sr., LaCale London, Maason Smith and Brandon Dorlus. Dorlus provides some additional flexibility because he can also move outside, but that versatility could become less important with Hand unavailable, as Dorlus will find himself increasingly needed inside.

Hand was expected to provide experienced depth and a reliable interior presence. His absence means more responsibility could fall on Dexter, London, and Smith, particularly in situations where Atlanta wants to keep its defensive linemen fresh throughout a game.

That could make the defensive tackle rotation one of the areas to watch early in the season.

Smith and Dexter also have an opportunity to take on larger roles. Dexter, acquired from the Chicago Bears, brings another young interior defender into the rotation, while Smith enters the season looking to establish himself as a consistent contributor after the Falcons traded former 2nd-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro for him this summer.

Atlanta also made additions to its practice squad Wednesday, signing defensive end Drake Jackson and running back Khalil Herbert.

Jackson was a second-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 out of USC. He played in 15 games as a rookie and had three sacks in both 2022 and 2023. He spent 2024 on the PUP list and battled injuries all of last year with the Washington Commanders. Washington cut him two weeks ago with an injury designation.

Herbert gives the Falcons additional depth in the backfield, with the team now carrying two running backs on the active roster and now, two on the practice squad. Atlanta also has four tight ends on its active roster following Muse’s addition.

Herbert was added as an open spot on the practice squad, with Tyler Goodson being signed the by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. Before his signing, the Falcons had just Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson, and Cash Jones in the room.

Herbert was originally a sixth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2021. He spent three-plus seasons with the Bears, including starting nine games in 2023. He split time in 2024 between the Bears and the Bengals before playing seven games last season with the New York Jets. His best season as a pro was 2022, when he had 731 yards and four touchdowns.

The roster moves address several depth concerns, but Hand’s placement on injured reserve stands out because of the limited number of defensive tackles currently available.

For a Falcons defense looking to establish its identity, how the interior defensive line handles Hand’s absence could be an important storyline early in the season.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com