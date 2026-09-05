Falcons Starting QB Decision Could Come Down to One Factor

The Atlanta Falcons are inching towards the inevitable of naming a starting quarterback.

With all 31 other NFL teams having already named their starting quarterback, Atlanta remains the lone exception heading into Week 1, leaving Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. at the center of one of the league’s biggest unresolved storylines.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the Falcons’ decision ultimately boils down to one question: Is Penix ready?

Rapoport has alluded to Tagovailoa potentially being on a “short leash” if he is named the starter for next Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in part based on the health of Michael Penix Jr. That would give the Falcons an interesting dynamic entering the season, with Penix potentially positioned to take over if Tagovailoa struggles.

"This is a decision where you would have hoped for the Atlanta Falcons that this one would be easy," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "Tua would have played totally fine, very solid, veteran presence. Go out there, hold it down until Michael Penix Jr. is ready.

"Just hasn't quite been that way."

"The Falcons are left in a little bit of limbo right here. You have Tua, who again, played OK. Michael Penix Jr. is just kinda getting started. If he felt like he was ready to go, if he could get out there and be in a game situation, then it's pretty clear to me, he would be the starter.

"He's not there yet, and they are in a holding pattern for when Michael Penix Jr. will be ready."

Tagovailoa has not outright won the competition. Tagovailoa’s preseason numbers provide a snapshot of the quarterback competition. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, producing a 103.7 passer rating across two appearances. After a quiet 3-of-5, 22-yard performance against Denver, Tagovailoa responded by completing 7 of 8 passes for 95 yards against his former team in Miami.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has maintained a measured approach when discussing Penix throughout the process. He has praised the quarterback’s progress while emphasizing the importance of getting him back into football activities and allowing him to build himself up before being fully evaluated.

A decision could come as soon as Monday, when Stefanski is scheduled to address the media. However, that does not guarantee an announcement. The Falcons could wait longer if they believe they need additional information before settling on their quarterback against the Steelers.

Even then, Stefanski could name Tagovailoa the starter for the Steelers game without any commitment beyond Week 1.

The uncertainty has created considerable interest among Falcons fans. Every update involving Tagovailoa and Penix has fueled discussion, with supporters split between the veteran’s experience and the potential of the quarterback Atlanta drafted as its long-term answer.

After months of speculation, the Falcons are finally approaching the moment of truth. The decision could come within days, and according to Rapoport, Penix’s health may be the biggest factor determining who gets the job... for now.

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