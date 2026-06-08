Falcons Still Have 2 Roster Weaknesses Free Agency Can Fix

As of June 8, the Atlanta Falcons are far from a finished product. In fact, no team in the NFL is. Organized team activities (OTAs) are underway at Flowery Branch, but players will continue to come and go over the next several weeks. Between now and the end of training camp, there will be plenty of activity across the NFL.

The Falcons have been active this offseason, adding several veteran players on affordable one-year deals in free agency. Even after those moves, the Falcons still have some needs they could afford to address. Ian Cunningham and his staff could still continue to add in this second wave of free agency.

As is true most years at this point in the offseason, nearly all of the premium talent available on the market has been snatched up. However, there are still some interesting veterans that the Falcons could target. Falcons OnSI took a look at who those players could be.

Defensive Line

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones could help reinforce the Falcons' defense line | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Falcons have added to their defensive line room this offseason with Chris Williams, Da’Shawn Hand, and Maason Smith (via trade), but the unit could still use some veteran support. This unit has some upcoming talent in Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus, but the rotation could always use some additional support.

As a unit, they struggled in run defense, finishing 27th in expected points added (EPA) per rush last season, and are near the bottom of the NFL in terms of spending on the defensive line.

Larry Ogunjobi, 32, could be a target for the Falcons on the open market. The former Bills defender has 134 games of experience (108 starts), with 380 tackles, 27.5 sacks, and 60 tackles for loss over his career. He had a down 2025 after being suspended for the first six games for PED use and appeared in just 10 games. The full seasons of work have generated good results for Ogunjobi, and he has some good size (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) that could help elevate the Falcons’ trenches.

Another option is DaQuon Jones, another former Bills defensive lineman. The 34-year-old defender is a plug-and-play veteran who is coming off a strong 2025 season. He played in 12 games due to a midseason calf injury, but still accounted for 22 tackles, 3.0 sacks (21 pressures), three tackles for loss, two passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Jones can rotate across positions all over the defensive line, and he offers the Falcons some size (6-foot-4, 322 pounds) and athleticism for the position.

Wide Receiver

Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen would bring production and leadership to the Falcons | David Butler II-Imagn Images

No position has received more attention this offseason than the Falcons’ wide receiver room, and for good reason. That unit struggled all season, but especially when Drake London went down with his knee injury in Week 11.

With Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, and rookie Zachariah Branch now in the fold, it’s clear that Ian Cunningham made it a point to solidify this team with more depth. He did well with that, but more players could continue to support this room.

Keenan Allen is an interesting target for them.

At 34, he has limited upside, but he showed he could still contribute in 2025 with the Chargers. He led Los Angeles in targets (122), catching 81 for 777 and four touchdowns. At his age, the best football is behind him, but the wide receiver room in Atlanta is young, and there is value in having a veteran like that in the locker room. What he provides on the field would be gravy.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!