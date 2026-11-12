Falcons Still Have Path to NFC South Title Despite Sitting in Last Place

The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at the bottom of the NFC South standings, but their chances of winning the division are far from over.

Atlanta enters Week 10 with a 3-6 record after losing consecutive games, including a disappointing 34-17 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the recent struggles, the Falcons remain within striking distance of the division lead in what is still a wide-open NFC South race.

All four teams have three victories through nine weeks, leaving plenty of uncertainty about how the division will ultimately shake out.

Where the Falcons Stand in the NFC South

Here is a look at the NFC South standings entering Week 10:

Carolina Panthers: 3-5 (1-1 vs. division) New Orleans Saints: 3-5 (0-1 vs. division) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-6 (2-0 vs. division) Atlanta Falcons: 3-6 (1-2 vs. division)

Atlanta is tied with Tampa Bay in the overall standings but currently sits behind the Buccaneers because of its division record. Tampa Bay has won both of its NFC South matchups, while Atlanta is 1-2 against division opponents.

The Panthers have lost three consecutive games, opening the door for the rest of the division to catch up. New Orleans, meanwhile, has won two of its last three contests and was the only NFC South team to pick up a victory in Week 9.

Tampa Bay has won three of its last five games and will have a bye in Week 10.

Falcons Have Important Games Remaining

Atlanta has a challenging schedule ahead, beginning with a home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. The Falcons will then enter their bye week before traveling to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

The schedule continues with a home game against the Detroit Lions, followed by road matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

However, the most important stretch could come toward the end of the season. Atlanta closes its regular-season schedule with three consecutive NFC South matchups against Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Carolina.

Those games could ultimately determine whether the Falcons have a legitimate chance to win the division. That message may be a tough sell in Atlanta after the Falcons dealt Jessie Bates III and Ryan Neuzil this week, but head coach Kevin Stefanski remains adamant that the playoffs are still the goal.

Atlanta Still Has Time to Turn Things Around

The Falcons cannot afford to let their recent losing streak continue. With eight games remaining, Atlanta needs to find consistency on both sides of the ball and take advantage of opportunities against division opponents.

Fortunately, no team has established control of the NFC South. Atlanta may currently occupy last place, but the division remains competitive enough for a turnaround to change everything.

The upcoming schedule presents challenges, but it also provides opportunities. If the Falcons can get back on track, they could still make a push for the NFC South title and a postseason berth.