Michael Penix Jr. Opens Up On His Return as Atlanta Falcons Starter

Michael Penix Jr. is ready to get back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons.

After spending the offseason working his way back from a partially torn ACL that ended his 2025 season, Penix believes his knee is healthy enough to return. His mindset has remained consistent throughout the recovery process.

“I’m never going to sit out if I’m healthy,” Penix said. “That’s why you see me up here this week.”

Penix suffered the injury during Atlanta’s Week 11 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in 2025. Further evaluation determined that he had a partially torn ACL in his left knee, forcing him to undergo season-ending surgery.

The injury came during Penix’s first season as Atlanta’s full-time starter. Before the injury, he had appeared in nine games and made nine starts, completing 166 of 276 passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He finished the season with a 60.1 percent completion rate and averaged 220.2 passing yards per game.

Penix’s 1.1 percent interception rate was also the lowest in the NFL among quarterbacks who averaged at least 14 pass attempts per game in 2025.

The road back has been significant for Penix. The 2025 injury marked his third ACL surgery, although it was his first involving his left knee. His previous two ACL surgeries occurred on his right knee during his college career.

Penix discussed his rehabilitation earlier this year, explaining that he was focused on strengthening his knee and working his way back gradually.

“I know I will be back and ready whenever the time comes,” Penix said during his recovery.

Now, Penix believes that time has arrived.

“Whenever my knee got healthy, I was gonna be on the field,” Penix said. “My knee is healthy, and I’ll be on the field.”

The quarterback said he made the decision to get himself ready to play Sunday and also spoke with Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday about his return.

“In Week 1, I wanted to work more on agility stuff, lateral movement,” Penix said. “I got a little sore that week. I wasn’t ready then.”

That experience helped reinforce the importance of making sure he was truly ready before returning to game action.

Now, Penix is confident that point has arrived.

“I’m very excited, ready to be out there and go to war with my brothers,” Penix said.

His teammates are also excited to have him back.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus highlighted Penix’s authenticity and the way he has built relationships inside the locker room.

“By just being himself and just being authentic. You can feel that,” Zaccheaus said. “It doesn’t need to say much, but just by how he goes about his business.”

After a 2025 season that ended prematurely because of the ACL injury, Penix is now preparing to resume his role as Atlanta’s quarterback.

And after months of rehabilitation, Penix believes he is finally at that point.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!