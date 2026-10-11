Falcons vs. Ravens Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 5

ATLANTA – No team personifies the highs and lows of an NFL season more than the Atlanta Falcons .

The last time they were within the confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they heard boos from their own fans. Two weeks later, that same stadium is expected to be rocking as it anticipates the home debut of Michael Penix Jr. after he helped spur a two-game winning streak for what might be the league’s hottest team.

With Penix at the helm, the Falcons have outscored the Packers and Saints by 42 points combined, and their rushing attack totaled 447 yards (a +380 rushing differential). Penix has a 73.3% completion percentage, 479 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and an interception.

After the offensive struggles of the first two weeks, the Falcons will be hoping the last two weeks better reflect who this team is.

But Week 5 will present them with a new test.

Awaiting them in prime time are the perennial AFC juggernaut Baltimore Ravens. While Atlanta has boasted the NFL’s best run defense early in the season, they will face a tough test with Derrick Henry and this ground game. Even without their MVP-winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will still be a tough challenge for the Falcons to overcome.

Baltimore averages 153.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth league-wide, and Henry is fourth in rushing yards (374). Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is nowhere near the threat of his All-Pro counterpart, but he is a very capable placeholder for the Ravens' offense.

Also on the injury front, keep an eye on wide receiver Zay Flowers, the Ravens' top weapon outside, who is questionable. Defensively, the Ravens will also miss All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, giving the Falcons every chance to win this game against a tough opponent.

As for the Falcons, Za'Darius Smith will miss Sunday's game, while tackle Jake Matthews will hope to make his 200th consecutive start.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Falcons’ Week 5 matchup with the Ravens.

Falcons vs. Ravens: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense : 24.0 PPG (15th), 360.5 YPG (10th), 179.5 Passing YPG (25th), 181.0 Rushing YPG (2nd), -0.08 in EPA/play (18th)

: 24.0 PPG (15th), 360.5 YPG (10th), 179.5 Passing YPG (25th), 181.0 Rushing YPG (2nd), -0.08 in EPA/play (18th) Falcons Defense: 23.0 PPG Allowed (16th), 313.0 YPG Allowed (8th), 264.8 Passing YPG Allowed (30th), 48.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (1st), -0.10 in EPA/play Allowed (9th)

Ravens Offense : 29.0 PPG (6th), 395.0 YPG (5th), 241.5 Passing YPG (13th), 153.5 Rushing YPG (4th), +0.13 in EPA/play (5th)

: 29.0 PPG (6th), 395.0 YPG (5th), 241.5 Passing YPG (13th), 153.5 Rushing YPG (4th), +0.13 in EPA/play (5th) Ravens Defense: 24.0 PPG Allowed (20th), 315.3 YPG Allowed (10th), 215.3 Passing YPG Allowed (15th), 100.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (10th), -0.07 in EPA/play Allowed (10th)

Falcons vs. Ravens: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Ravens +3 (-108)

Falcons -3 (-118)

Moneyline

Ravens +145

Falcons -175

Total

OVER/UNDER 43.5 (-110/-108)

Falcons vs. Ravens: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

How to Watch: NBC/Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Ravens Record: 3-1

Falcons Record: 2-2

Falcons vs. Ravens: Injury Report

Ravens Injury Report

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) – OUT

Edge Trey Hendrickson (finger) – OUT

C Cam Jurgens (concussion) – OUT

CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf) – QUES

WR Zay Flowers (foot) – QUES

G Andrew Vorhees (foot) – QUES

Falcons Injury Report

Edge Za’Darius Smith (concussion/neck) – OUT

LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) – OUT

LB Divine Deablo (hamstring) – QUES

Edge Samson Ebukam (hamstring) – QUES

LT Jake Matthews (groin) – QUES

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