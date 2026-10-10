3 Keys to Victory for Atlanta Falcons against Baltimore Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity to extend their winning streak when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. With Lamar Jackson ruled out because of an ankle injury, Atlanta will face Tyler Huntley at quarterback and look to capitalize on Baltimore’s change under center.

The Falcons have several advantages entering the matchup, including a dominant run defense, a productive backfield tandem, and a pass rush capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks. Here are three keys to victory for Atlanta.

1. Contain Derrick Henry

Stopping Derrick Henry will be one of Atlanta’s biggest priorities. The Baltimore running back has rushed for 374 yards and seven touchdowns on 89 carries through four games, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. His combination of power, speed and ability to break tackles makes him a threat to change the game with every carry.

Fortunately for Atlanta, its run defense has been outstanding. The Falcons rank first in the NFL in rushing defense efficiency, allowing just 2.7 yards per carry through four weeks. They will need that physicality against Henry, who can wear down defenders and create additional yards after contact.

Atlanta must approach Henry as a collective effort. The first defender needs to slow his momentum, while teammates rally to finish the tackle. Maintaining gap discipline, taking proper angles and limiting missed tackles will be essential.

The Falcons also need to prevent Henry from establishing himself early. Forcing Baltimore into third-and-long would allow Atlanta to focus more attention on Huntley and give its pass rush additional opportunities. If the NFL’s top run defense can limit Henry, it will significantly improve Atlanta’s chances of controlling the game.

2. Keep the Robinson Rushing Attack Going

Atlanta’s backfield has been one of its biggest offensive strengths this season. Bijan Robinson has recorded 494 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Brian Robinson Jr. has contributed 194 yards and four touchdowns through four games.

Bijan has been especially impressive in primetime. He rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay before following that performance with 145 yards and two touchdowns against New Orleans. His ability to produce explosive runs and consistently gain yards has helped Atlanta establish its offensive identity.

Brian has complemented that production with a physical running style, including three rushing touchdowns against New Orleans. Having both backs involved makes Atlanta more difficult to defend and prevents opposing defenses from concentrating exclusively on Bijan.

The Falcons must continue establishing the run early against Baltimore. Consistent production on first and second down will create manageable passing situations for Michael Penix Jr. while helping Atlanta control the clock.

If both Robinsons continue producing, Atlanta can keep Baltimore’s defense on the field and limit the opportunities available to Henry and the Ravens’ offense.

3. Generate Pressure on Tyler Huntley

Atlanta must take advantage of Huntley’s opportunity as Baltimore’s starting quarterback. Although Huntley has experience in the Ravens’ offense, consistent pressure could force hurried decisions and disrupt the timing of Baltimore’s passing game.

Cameron Thomas has been an important contributor to Atlanta’s pass rush, recording 19 pressures through the first four games. Maason Smith has also provided an interior presence, generating seven pressures and helping collapse the pocket.

Za’Darius Smith, Samson Ebukam and the rest of Atlanta’s defensive front will be equally important. The Falcons need contributions from multiple rushers rather than relying on one player to consistently win individual matchups.

The defensive line must also remain disciplined. Huntley can escape pressure with his mobility, so Atlanta’s defenders need to maintain their rush lanes and prevent him from extending plays.

If the Falcons stop Henry on early downs, they can force Baltimore into predictable passing situations and unleash their pass rush. Turning pressure into sacks, hurried throws, and turnovers could give Atlanta’s offense valuable opportunities.

Ultimately, Atlanta’s path to victory starts with controlling the line of scrimmage. If the Falcons contain Henry, continue their productive rushing attack, and pressure Huntley with a collective defensive effort, they will put themselves in a strong position to secure another victory.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com