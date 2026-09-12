Falcons vs. Steelers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 1

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off the first week of this season with a trip north to face off with the reigning AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers. The series has not been kind to the Dirty Birds, and the Steelers lead the all-time series 16-2-1.

The last Falcons win in the series came in 2006, while the other dates all the way back to 1970. Their last matchup also came in a Week 1 debut for a new Falcons head coach – then Raheem Morris – but that ended in an offensive nightmare for Kirk Cousins and the offense.

This Sunday will prove to be another difficult challenge for Atlanta.

After a late-week injury to Tua Tagovailoa and a prolonged recovery for Michael Penix Jr., Kevin Stefanski’s first regular-season game as head coach will be quarterbacked by third-stringer Cooper Rush. The test was already going to be difficult, with the Steelers fielding a star-studded front seven loaded with difference-makers.

T.J. Watt, Cameron Hayward, and Alex Highsmith all return for an elite pass-rushing unit that will be licking its chops to face Rush under center.

“I mean, they've gotten older, but they're certainly still very effective,” Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said about this test. “They're high motor, high skill level, high intellect. They know what they're doing out there. They’ve played a lot of football.”

The Falcons will face a unique challenge on Sunday , not only because they'll face a top-flight defense but also because they'll face future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former head coach Mike McCarthy. Alongside him, the offense will feature a pair of dangerous wideouts in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., plus a strong running back duo in Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich appreciates the challenge awaiting his defense this week in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously, he's one of the best quarterbacks that has ever played this game, and still playing at a very high level,” he said of Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense. “On top of all of that, I think he's got an arsenal of weapons at his disposal as well: the receiving corps, the tight end group, the two running backs. Then the way that, historically, Coach McCarthy has featured guys with very specific roles and skill sets, it's going to be a great challenge.”

The Falcons have weapons of their own, boasting one of the NFL’s best offensive trios in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. With the quarterback uncertainty , this group will need to carry a lot of weight for the offense on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Sunday’s Week 1 matchup between the Falcons and Steelers.

Falcons vs. Steelers: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Steelers -6 (-108)

Falcons +6 (-110)

Moneyline

Steelers -275

Falcons +220

Total

OVER/UNDER 41.0 (-110/-108)

Falcons vs. Steelers: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

How to Watch (Stream): FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (Sidelines)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Steelers Record: 0-0

Falcons Record: 0-0

Falcons vs. Steelers: Injury Report

Steelers Injury Report

CB Joey Porter Jr. (back) – QUES

Falcons Injury Report

DE Za’Darius Smith (shoulder) – QUES

QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) – OUT

QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) – OUT

CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) – OUT

OT Cameron Williams (ankle) – OUT

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