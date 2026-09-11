What's Next for Falcons after QB Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out vs. Steelers?

The Atlanta Falcons will open the 2026 season without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. The vaunted offseason quarterback battle concluded with neither participant being able to win it.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Friday that Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering an oblique injury late in the week. Veteran Cooper Rush will start in his place, while rookie Jack Strand will serve as the Falcons’ backup quarterback.

The news comes just days after Stefanski named Tagovailoa the team’s starting quarterback for this game after a long preseason and camp.

“Disappointed for him. Obviously, he’s a very competitive person,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski said Tagovailoa is dealing with an oblique strain but did not provide a specific timetable for his return.

“I don’t really have a medical degree, so I’ll let you guys classify it,” Stefanski said. “But yeah, disappointed for him. Obviously, he’s a very competitive person.”

While Tagovailoa will not be available against Pittsburgh, Stefanski said the quarterback will support Rush as he prepares to take over the offense on short notice.

“He’s gonna rally behind Coop and do everything he can to help Cooper,” Stefanski said.

Rush now faces the challenge of starting against a talented Steelers defense despite receiving limited first-team repetitions throughout training camp. Strand will be next in line should the Falcons need to turn to their second quarterback on Sunday. Rush wasn't even in Atlanta until the first day of training camp. He was home in Dallas when he got the call that he'd get a chance to replace Trevor Siemian.

Stefanski, however, expressed confidence in Rush’s ability to step into the starting role.

“I do. That’s a short answer, I did,” Stefanski said when asked if Rush could get up to speed quickly.

“The long answer is that’s the life on the backup quarterback,” Stefanski continued. “There’s been great guys over the course of history that do an excellent job of staying ready so they don’t have to get ready and step in and rip.”

Rush has experience in both roles during his NFL career, something Stefanski believes will help him handle the unexpected opportunity.

“Cooper’s been a backup in his career. He’s been a starter. He knows how to prepare,” Stefanski said.

The Falcons have also made adjustments to their offensive game plan with Rush now taking the majority of the responsibility under center. Stefanski acknowledged that changes are inevitable when circumstances change during the week.

“Every game plan, known to man, has tweaks throughout the work week,” Stefanski said. “That’s just constant, constantly changing, amending. And of course, in this situation, there’s some of that as well.”

Atlanta now enters its season opener with a different quarterback than the one it expected to have when the week began. Rush will be tasked with leading the offense against a Steelers team that presents a difficult challenge on the road, while Strand will be ready behind him.

For Stefanski, the message remains simple: the Falcons have to adjust and move forward.

“This is football. Welcome to the NFL, guys,” Stefanski said. “We need to step up and we need to rally behind guys, and that’s just how it operates.”

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