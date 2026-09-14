Falcons Week 1 Snap Counts: 3 Bite-Sized Takeaways From Steelers Game

The Atlanta Falcons’ Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers provided plenty of questions for a team still trying to establish its identity. The snap counts offer some answers, particularly when looking at Atlanta’s wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line rotations.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Falcons’ Week 1 usage.

1. WR3 Remains Unsettled

Jahan Dotson was clearly the No. 2 wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was no question about Drake London’s role. The Falcons’ top receiver played 59 of 60 offensive snaps (98.3%), essentially making him an every-down player.

Behind him, however, there was a significant drop-off. Jahan Dotson played 38 snaps (63.3%), establishing himself as the clear No. 2 receiver. Zachariah Branch and Olamide Zaccheaus each played just 18 snaps (30%), while Chris Blair saw only 10 snaps (16.7%).

Branch’s workload is particularly interesting. Atlanta added the rookie because of his speed and playmaking ability, but he was not yet a major part of the offense. With the Falcons eventually expecting more from their passing game, his involvement could be one of the biggest usage trends to monitor.

2. Divine Deablo Is the Undisputed Three-Down Linebacker

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo played every defensive snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons made it clear who they trust most at linebacker.

Divine Deablo played all 67 defensive snaps, the only linebacker to reach 100 percent. Kendal Daniels was second with 45 snaps (67.2%), while Harold Perkins Jr. played 23 (34.3%).

That distribution reinforces Deablo’s importance to Atlanta’s defense. He was the constant presence while Daniels and Perkins rotated around him.

Perkins’ usage is worth watching. The rookie received roughly one-third of the defensive snaps in his NFL debut, suggesting Atlanta is easing him into the defense rather than immediately making him an every-down player.

3. The Defensive Line Rotation Was Deep

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith had an excellent debut. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta rotated its defensive line, including its edge rushers, heavily in Week 1.

Brandon Dorlus led the group with 41 snaps (61.2%), followed by Gervon Dexter and Samson Ebukam at 39 (58.2%) apiece. Maason Smith played 38 (56.7%), while LaCale London and Cameron Thomas each played 34 (50.8%).

The most notable number may be Za’Darius Smith’s 16 snaps (23.9%). Despite playing less than a quarter of the defensive snaps, Smith made an immediate impact with two sacks.

That suggests Atlanta may be comfortable using Smith as a situational pass-rush weapon rather than relying on him for a full workload.

Overall, the snap counts show a Falcons defense with defined starters but plenty of rotational pieces, while the offense remains heavily dependent on London and Bijan Robinson.

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