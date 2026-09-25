Falcons Winners Abound As They Dominate Packers With Historic Offensive Performance

The Atlanta Falcons finally found their offensive rhythm Thursday night, delivering their most complete performance of the 2026 season in a 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Atlanta scored 35 unanswered points after falling behind early and controlled the game on both sides of the ball.

The Falcons finished with 498 total yards of offense, consistently moving the ball against a Packers defense that had been among the NFL's better units through the first two weeks. Atlanta ran for 244 yards and threw for 254, using a balanced attack to control the game.

While the offense produced its best performance of the season, Atlanta's defense also played a major role in the victory. The Falcons consistently pressured Jordan Love, created turnovers, and made key plays in the secondary while limiting Green Bay to just 14 points. Here are the biggest winners from Atlanta's impressive Thursday night victory.

Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix was outstanding in his 2026 debut for the Falcons | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penix Jr. returned to the starting lineup after recovering from a torn ACL and delivered the performance the Falcons needed from their quarterback.

The third-year quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He threw an interception early, but settled down and helped Atlanta move the ball consistently for the rest of the game.

Penix provided stability to an offense that struggled through the first two weeks. His ability to distribute the ball helped open up Atlanta's rushing attack while also giving the Falcons a consistent passing threat.

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson accounted for 200+ scrimmage yards in the win | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson was one of the biggest difference makers of the night.

The Falcons' running back carried the ball 29 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns, consistently finding ways to break through a Packers defense that had been among the better run defenses entering Thursday night.

Robinson's 194 rushing yards helped Atlanta control the game on the ground and accounted for nearly 80 percent of the team's 244 rushing yards.

His performance also put him alongside London in NFL history. London finished with 194 receiving yards, the third time the Falcons had a running back rush for at least 150 yards and a wide receiver record at least 150 receiving yards in the same game – the most in NFL history.

Drake London

Drake London returned to his dominant self in the Falcons' big win over the Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

London delivered a massive performance and gave Atlanta an explosive weapon throughout the night.

The Falcons receiver finished with nine receptions for 194 yards, repeatedly making big plays against the Packers' secondary. His 194 receiving yards were a career high and gave Penix a dominant target to lean on all night.

London's biggest play came on a 68-yard reception. That catch was the longest reception of his career and the longest reception by a Falcons wide receiver since December 2022.

London's 194 receiving yards also put him in rare company with Robinson. The two became the first running back and wide receiver duo in NFL history to each surpass 150 yards in their respective areas in the same game.

Falcons Defensive Line

The Falcons hounded Jordan Love all night in the win | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Atlanta's defensive line consistently disrupted Love and the Packers' passing game. Love was pressured on 44 percent of his dropbacks, with an average time to pressure of just 2.33 seconds, according to Next Gen Stats.

Cameron Thomas finished with four quarterback hits, while Gervon Dexter added two more. Constant pressure prevented Love from getting comfortable and helped the Falcons' defense control the game.

Falcons Secondary

The Falcons celebrated a game-winning interception from Xavier Watts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons secondary also stepped up despite starting without A.J. Terrell.

Billy Bowman Jr. recorded two passes defended, while C.J. Henderson made three passes defended while taking on a larger role in Terrell's absence.

Xavier Watts provided one of Atlanta's biggest defensive plays by intercepting Love, giving the Falcons another takeaway and helping the defense maintain control.

The secondary consistently made plays when opportunities arose, with Bowman, Henderson, and Watts all contributing to a defense that kept the Packers from finding a consistent offensive rhythm.

The Falcons Offense

Bijan Robinson and Drake London made some NFL history in their 35-14 win over the Packers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Atlanta's offense was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the win.

After struggling to find its rhythm in the first two games, the Falcons produced 498 total yards and 35 points, dominating Green Bay on the ground and creating explosive plays through the air. Penix played efficiently at quarterback, Robinson dominated on the ground, and London repeatedly made plays downfield.

After two difficult weeks to open the season, Atlanta finally found the offensive identity it had been searching for in a statement performance at Lambeau Field.

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