Michael Penix Reminds Everyone What Falcons Offense Can Be

GREEN BAY – From boo-birds inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium to ‘A-T-L’ chants inside historic Lambeau Field, the Atlanta Falcons may have found their wings in prime time.

It all started under center.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned to the fold on Thursday night for the first time since his ACL injury in Week 11 of last season, and led the Falcons to 498 total yards – the most by a visiting team in Green Bay since 2015 – in the lopsided 35-14 win over the Packers.

His evening started on bad footing, with an interception ending Penix’s first possession in 10 months after just four plays. Maybe some rust was to be expected.

“Mike’s playing his first game, so you know there’re going to be jitters,” Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “I don’t think he expected to play perfect – I didn’t expect him to play perfect – but I expected him to battle, just like our football team, and that’s what he did.

Penix battled.

After going 4-for-11 for 22 yards and an interception to start the night, the third-year quarterback completed 16 of his final 18 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. His presence opened things up for the entire offense, spurring a resurgence that produced more points in the first half (17) than the previous two games combined (16).

His 256 yards on Thursday night helped Penix reach 3,000 passing yards in fewer games than any other quarterback in franchise history, but as he would tell you, it was more than just the quarterback.

The offensive line had its way with the Packers’ front seven, paving the way for 242 yards on the ground and allowing just one quarterback pressure after the first quarter. Drake London returned to the mix with 194 yards on nine receptions, and after Thursday, he has accounted for at least 100 yards receiving in six of his last seven games started by Penix.

In the backfield, Bijan Robinson was a magician – a poet. The start-and-stop movements of the Atlanta running back made Packers defenders look silly en route to 213 scrimmage yards.

“It’s fun to watch,” Stefanski said. “He’s somebody we’re counting on. He’s a team leader, but what he does on the football field is pretty special.”

With this performance, Robinson and London have both eclipsed 150 yards three times, the most by any running back/wide receiver tandem in NFL history.

Thursday’s win still only counts as one, but it restores some confidence in this Falcons team after a historically poor start to the year – coming into Thursday, the Falcons were averaging a league-low -2.7 expected points added per drive, the lowest mark in the NextGenStats era.

Thursday’s offensive onslaught was just a reminder of what this team could look like at full strength.

“Every week in the NFL is hard,” Stefanski said. “The next will be hard, and the next one after that. So, we don’t ride the roller coaster in this building. We just stay focused on what’s in front of us.”

Week 3 gave the Falcons some confidence that with Penix at the helm and this host of skill players, this offense works. For two weeks, this group couldn't even reach the red zone. On Thursday, it gained 498 yards and doubled its cumulative scoring.

The roster didn't suddenly change. The offensive line was still the same. London was still London. Robinson was still Robinson. The difference was the quarterback.

Every week is hard in the NFL, but on Thursday, Penix made it all work.

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