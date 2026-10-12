Falcons Winners & Losers After Blown Second-Half Lead Against Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons lose a tough overtime game to the Baltimore Ravens, 30-23, in a tightly contested matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta showed flashes of its potential on both sides of the ball, with several players stepping up in key moments while others struggled to capitalize on opportunities. With impressive individual performances and areas for improvement, here are the winners and losers from the Falcons’ Week 5 game against the Ravens.

Winners

Jessie Bates III

Jessie Bates III was one of Atlanta’s biggest defensive standouts, making his presence felt throughout the game. The veteran safety helped the Falcons' defense deliver a critical takeaway after Sydney Brown punched the ball out, and Bates recovered it and returned it for a touchdown.

It marked Bates’ fifth defensive touchdown, but all four of his previous touchdowns came on interception returns.

Bates also made a crucial play on Baltimore’s first second-half two-point attempt, breaking up Tyler Huntley’s pass after the Ravens scored on a screen to Derrick Henry. His ability to make game-changing plays in multiple phases of the defense was instrumental in Atlanta’s effort.

Whether creating turnovers or preventing points, Bates continues to demonstrate why he is one of the most important players on Atlanta’s defense.

Falcons Pass Rush

Atlanta’s defensive front deserves recognition for its ability to pressure the quarterback and disrupt Baltimore’s offensive rhythm. The Falcons recorded four sacks, with Kendal Daniels, Samson Ebukam and Jared Ivey each contributing one. Zach Harrison and Cameron Thomas combined for another half sack.

The defensive front also generated 8 quarterback hits and consistent pressure, making life difficult for Huntley. Brandon Dorlus was particularly disruptive, applying pressure throughout the game.

Atlanta’s ability to generate pressure created opportunities for the secondary to make plays, including the defensive touchdown that helped Bates reach the end zone.

Although Baltimore found some success on the ground, the Falcons’ pass rush showed how disruptive this unit can be when it consistently wins at the line of scrimmage. The defensive front remains one of Atlanta’s biggest strengths moving forward.

Drake London and Kyle Pitts

Drake London and Kyle Pitts provided two of Atlanta's biggest offensive bright spots, giving the passing game much-needed production.

London led the Falcons with seven receptions for 116 yards, doing much of his damage on third down. His ability to move the chains and deliver in critical situations helped Atlanta sustain drives and create opportunities downfield. London remains a reliable target for quarterback Michael Penix Jr., particularly when the offense needs to convert in high-pressure situations.

Pitts also delivered an encouraging performance, finishing with five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. His scoring reception appeared to involve a ball that went through tight end Austin Hooper's hands before Pitts secured it for the touchdown.

Pitts’ red-zone production was particularly valuable, while London’s third-down production highlighted his importance to Atlanta’s passing attack.

The Falcons need consistent contributions from their receiving corps to complement their rushing game. London’s production and Pitts’ touchdown were positive developments, giving Atlanta two players capable of making a significant impact through the air.

Losers

Michael Penix Injury Bug

After an outstanding game from the Falcons’ quarterback, Ravens defender Tavius Robinson hit him and forced a fumble. Penix returned to the field one play later but did not return for overtime.

Instead, Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception that ended the game.

Falcons Top-Ranked Run Defense

Atlanta's biggest concern was its inability to stop Baltimore from breaking off several significant gains on the ground. The Ravens finished with 208 rushing yards on 35 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt.

Justice Hill delivered one of the game's most damaging plays when he broke loose for a 47-yard run in the second half that set up a TD. Derrick Henry also had a big day, totaling 102 yards on 24 carries.

While Atlanta made important stops, those explosive runs let Baltimore gain chunks of yardage without consistently sustaining long drives. The Ravens also used their passing game's versatility, with Henry scoring on a screen pass from Huntley in the second half.

The gut-punch came on the overtime possession, when the Ravens rumbled downfield for the go-ahead touchdown. A gassed Falcons defense couldn't slow Henry and that rushing attack, which accounted for nine carries on the 14-play drive.

The production is particularly concerning because Atlanta entered the matchup with the NFL’s No. 1 run defense. Allowing that many yards is a significant challenge for a unit that had established itself as one of the league’s best at stopping the run.

The Falcons did show flashes of strong run defense, but limiting explosive plays must become a priority. Better tackling, gap discipline, and execution will be necessary to keep opposing offenses from consistently creating big gains.

Zachariah Branch

Zachariah Branch had a disappointing day in terms of his opportunities to impact the game. The rookie had not recorded a punt return, limiting his chances to change field position on special teams.

His offensive involvement also included a costly negative screen pass that resulted in an eight-yard loss. He later caught a 23-yard screen pass, the longest gain of his career.

Branch possesses the speed and explosiveness to become a difference maker, but Atlanta needs to find ways to maximize those abilities while avoiding negative plays

The Falcons will need to be more deliberate in their use of Branch moving forward, particularly when attempting to get the ball into his hands in space.

Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews experienced a difficult moment during his 200th career start. The veteran offensive tackle missed a touchdown opportunity, marking his first missed touchdown of the game, according to game observations.

Jake Matthews Dropped The Open Big Man Touchdown 😂



That’s A Miss. 😬 pic.twitter.com/HDCzVqdIYV — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 12, 2026

Matthews has been one of Atlanta’s most dependable offensive linemen, making the moment all the more notable. Reaching 200 starts is a significant milestone, but the missed opportunity overshadowed part of what should have been a memorable occasion.

One mistake does not diminish Matthews’ overall body of work or his importance to Atlanta’s offensive line. However, the Falcons need to capitalize on scoring opportunities, especially in a matchup where possessions and momentum can shift quickly.

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