The Atlanta Falcons have seven games remaining in the 2026 season, and the bye week provides an opportunity for several players to reset before the final stretch.

At 3-7, Atlanta has fallen well short of its preseason expectations. With the team’s playoff hopes fading, the remaining schedule is about more than wins and losses. It is also an opportunity for important pieces of the roster to prove they belong in the franchise’s long-term plans.

Here are five Falcons players who need a strong finish to the 2026 season.

1. Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback

Few players have more riding on the final seven games than Michael Penix Jr.

The young quarterback entered the season with expectations of taking another step forward and establishing himself as Atlanta’s franchise quarterback. Instead, his development has become one of the biggest concerns surrounding the team’s disappointing season.

Through eight games, Penix has completed 147 of 242 passes for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has completed 60.7% of his attempts while posting an 84.2 passer rating (23rd in the NFL among 31 qualifying QBs). He has also taken 12 sacks and lost one of his five fumbles.

His recent performances have been particularly concerning. Against Kansas City, Penix completed 23 of 43 passes for 286 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in a 35-13 loss. He has thrown six interceptions over his last three games.

The Falcons need to see improved decision-making, better accuracy, and more consistency in the passing game. Atlanta cannot afford continued offensive struggles, especially with the quarterback position being one of the most important pieces of its long-term future.

Is Penix still the unquestioned starting quarterback heading into 2027, or will Atlanta need to consider bringing in legitimate competition? The final seven games could go a long way toward answering that question.

2. A.J. Terrell, Cornerback

A.J. Terrell is another player who needs a strong finish after a disappointing 2026 campaign.

The veteran cornerback has been an important part of Atlanta’s secondary for years, but his performance this season has raised concerns about whether he can return to his previous level of play.

Through six games, Terrell has recorded 21 combined tackles and three passes defended without an interception. According to Pro Football Focus, his 37.4 overall defensive grade ranks 99th among 103 qualified cornerbacks. His coverage grade of 38.5 ranks 97th.

He has also allowed a 148.5 passer rating when targeted, according to PFF.

Those numbers are concerning for a player expected to be a difference-maker in the secondary. Atlanta needs Terrell to become more consistent in coverage, limit explosive plays, and provide the type of veteran leadership that can help stabilize the defense.

Can Terrell return to being a top-level cornerback, or is Atlanta approaching a point where it needs to reconsider his role as a foundational piece of the defense? His remaining performances will be important in determining how the organization evaluates its secondary heading into the offseason.

3. Kyle Pitts, Tight End

Kyle Pitts might have one of the most interesting situations of any Falcons player entering the final seven games.

Atlanta made a significant commitment to Pitts this offseason, signing him to a three-year, $54 million contract extension that includes $36 million in guaranteed money. The agreement keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.

However, his production has not consistently matched the expectations that come with that investment.

Through 10 games, Pitts has recorded 29 receptions for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 42 targets. He is averaging just 9.3 yards per reception.

Although his four receiving touchdowns are a positive, his overall production has been underwhelming. His 270 receiving yards rank 22nd among 38 qualified tight ends, while his 60.2 PFF grade ranks 33rd.

The former first-round selection has the physical tools to become one of the NFL’s most dangerous tight ends. However, Atlanta needs more consistent production from him, particularly as the offense continues searching for answers.

With seven games remaining, Pitts needs to establish himself as a dependable part of the passing game. Creating mismatches, making contested catches and becoming a bigger factor in the red zone should all be priorities.

Can Pitts become the consistent offensive weapon Atlanta envisioned when it invested $54 million in him? His contract suggests the organization believes in his future, but the Falcons need to see that investment translate into production.

4. Jake Matthews, Left Tackle

Veteran offensive tackle Jake Matthews also has something to prove during the final stretch of the season.

Matthews has been one of Atlanta’s most experienced offensive linemen, providing stability at left tackle since being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

However, his performance this season has not been without concerns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Matthews has allowed 14 pressures, including three sacks and two quarterback hits through 10 games. His overall PFF grade of 62.2 ranks 49th among 71 qualified offensive tackles.

His pass-blocking grade of 72.5 has been more encouraging, but his run-blocking grade of 51.7 ranks 65th at the position.

Protecting Penix has to remain a priority. Atlanta’s offense cannot find consistency if its quarterback is constantly dealing with pressure and struggling to establish himself in the pocket.

At 34 years old, Matthews is also approaching the latter stages of his NFL career. The Falcons must begin evaluating their long-term plans at offensive tackle, especially as they consider how to build a more consistent offensive line.

How much longer can Matthews remain Atlanta’s starting left tackle, and should the organization begin preparing for his eventual replacement? A strong finish would provide some reassurance that he can continue serving as a reliable starter.

5. Divine Deablo, Linebacker

Divine Deablo could be facing an important stretch of games as the Falcons evaluate the future of their linebacker room.

Atlanta brought Deablo in to provide experience and stability at linebacker, but injuries have made it difficult for him to consistently remain on the field. His 2026 season has already included a forearm injury suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, forcing him to miss two consecutive games. Although he returned against Cincinnati in Week 9, the injury continued to be an issue heading into the Kansas City matchup, where he was listed as doubtful.

Deablo’s availability has become an important storyline, especially with two rookies taking advantage of their opportunities in his absence.

Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. have emerged as two of Atlanta’s most promising young defensive players. Daniels has taken over the defensive play-calling responsibilities and has shown impressive instincts, athleticism, and playmaking ability.

Against San Francisco, Daniels recorded 11 tackles, nine solo tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery. His emergence has been particularly impressive, considering he entered the season expected to develop behind Atlanta’s veteran linebackers.

Perkins has also made a strong impression. The sixth-round selection has recorded 30 solo tackles, two sacks, and a 79.6 PFF coverage grade through the bye week. His ability to contribute against the run, rush the passer, and defend in coverage has given Atlanta another intriguing young option.

With both rookies continuing to develop, Deablo’s place in the linebacker rotation is becoming an increasingly interesting question. With his contract set to expire at the end of the year, he’s not doing himself any favors with free agency approaching.

The Falcons need dependable production and availability from their linebackers. While Deablo brings valuable NFL experience, the organization must consider whether his injury concerns and the emergence of its young talent could change how the position is handled moving forward.

The Falcons need more than a strong finish in the standings. They need individual players to show that they can be part of the solution in 2027.

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