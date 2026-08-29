Free Agent Linebacker Among Atlanta Falcons First Cuts Ahead of 53-Man Deadline

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons have an NFL-mandated deadline of Sunday, 6 p.m. EST, to trim their roster from training camp's allotted 90 players to 53.

We've speculated before and during the preseason as to what the initial 53-man roster could look like, and the first rounds of cuts have begun.

The Falcons have informed three players, linebacker Channing Tindall, offensive lineman Brandon Walton, and defensive tackle Eric Johnson, that they have been released. None of the three were expected to make the 53-man roster as of the beginning of training camp.

Moments after Schefter's report, the AJC's Daniel Flick added the names of wide receiver Keelan Marion, tight end Josh Simon, guard Jaeden Roberts, tackle Andrew Steuber, defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell, linebacker Daveren Rayner, and safety Keidron Smith to the list.

Of the trio, Tindall likely had the best chance to make the team. He was signed, along with Christian Harris, to help backfill the loss of Kaden Elliss in free agency. However, with no guaranteed money and a minimum contract, his place on the 53 was always in jeopardy.

That became even clearer after the NFL Draft, when the Falcons invested a fourth-round pick in Kendal Daniels and a sixth-round pick in Harold Perkins Jr. Not only have the rookies outperformed Tindall, but the duo has been pushing Harris for first-team reps.

A fifth-year veteran, Tindall spent his first three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before playing seven games with the Arizona Cardinals last season. He was mainly used on special teams, with only 25 snaps on defense in four years and nearly 700 on special teams.

Walton was also in his fifth season. He spent his first two years in Tampa and the last two in Carolina as he makes the NFC South rounds. He only started two games in his previous four seasons. He saw extensive action in training camp with the Falcons as they battled through injuries on the offensive line.

In the Falcons' disastrous showing against the Denver Broncos in the first preseason game of the year, Walton actually got the second-most snaps on the offensive line behind Michael Jerrell. So, he had his opportunity, but he was always a long shot to make the team.

Johnson was only with the team a week before being released by the Falcons on Saturday evening. The Falcons are deep on the offensive line and needed Johnson to finish out training camp, while Da'Shawn Hand has missed time the last two weeks. He should catch on with someone, maybe even the Falcons' practice squad next week. He's played in 51 games over the last four seasons with the Colts and Patriots.

The moves will be coming fast and furious before 6 p.m. EST on Sunday Night, so keep an eye on our Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster tracker.

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