Falcons Lose Two Key Contributors Ahead of Game in Spain

The Atlanta Falcons will be without two important players when they travel to Madrid, Spain, to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that defensive end Samson Ebukam and rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch are dealing with hamstring injuries that will keep both players out of the Week 9 matchup.

“Samson Ebukam, Zachariah Branch have hamstring injuries,” Stefanski said to open his Monday press conference. “That’s going to keep them out of this game. Not sure, long term, how many games those types of injuries will be, but we’ll obviously treat those and then see how it goes over the next couple of weeks.”

The injuries leave Atlanta without contributors on both sides of the football as the team begins preparations for its international matchup against Cincinnati.

Ebukam’s Absence Impacts Defensive Line Rotation

Ebukam has been a consistent presence in Atlanta’s defensive line rotation throughout his first season with the organization.

The veteran defensive end joined the Falcons this offseason after spending the previous two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. His arrival also reunited him with defensive line coach Nate Ollie, whom he previously worked with in Indianapolis.

Through the first eight weeks of the season, Ebukam has recorded 2.5 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats. His pressure total ranks fifth among Falcons defenders.

His absence creates another challenge for Atlanta’s pass rush, which will need additional production from the remaining defensive line rotation against a Cincinnati offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Falcons will likely need other defensive ends to take on expanded responsibilities while Ebukam recovers.

Branch’s Injury Creates Another Challenge for Special Teams

Branch’s absence will also be felt, particularly in Atlanta’s return game.

The Falcons selected the former USC wide receiver in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft to add another explosive element to their receiving corps while providing versatility as a return specialist.

Although Branch has primarily served as a complementary option in the passing game, recording 10 receptions for 64 yards, his contributions on special teams have been more substantial.

He has returned eight punts for 83 yards and 14 kickoffs for 360 yards this season.

Branch exited Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early after returning a kickoff and did not return to the game. The hamstring injury will now sideline him against Cincinnati.

Losing Branch takes away an option who has provided Atlanta with opportunities to generate field position through the return game.

Falcons Begin Preparations With Two Confirmed Absences

Atlanta will have to adjust its personnel heading into a matchup that carries importance as the team looks to get back on track following its loss to Tampa Bay.

The Falcons will face a Cincinnati team featuring one of the NFL’s most talented quarterback and wide receiver combinations. Having their defensive line depth and special teams personnel tested will make the upcoming matchup even more challenging.

Stefanski did not provide a definitive timetable for either player’s return, leaving open the possibility that their absences could extend beyond Sunday’s international game.

Atlanta will release its first official injury report Wednesday as preparations continue for the Week 9 matchup in Madrid.

For now, the Falcons know they will have to find answers without Ebukam and Branch as they attempt to get back into the win column against the Bengals.

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