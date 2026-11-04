Falcons Get Encouraging Injury News Ahead of Bengals Matchup in Spain

The Atlanta Falcons received some much-needed injury news Wednesday as the team prepares for its Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain.

Atlanta has been dealing with several injuries over the past couple of weeks, particularly on defense. However, the Falcons' estimated injury report following Wednesday's walkthrough provided some optimism regarding the potential returns of three important contributors.

The biggest development was the return of defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. to full participation. Bowman, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, had missed the Falcons' previous two games but appears to be making progress toward returning to the lineup.

Linebacker Divine Deablo and running back Brian Robinson Jr. also provided encouraging updates. Deablo, who has been dealing with a forearm injury, was listed as a limited participant. Robinson, meanwhile, was also limited as he continues working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Having all three players show signs of progress is encouraging news for Atlanta, especially with a challenging international matchup against Cincinnati approaching.

James Pearce Jr. Returns to Practice

Another notable development from Wednesday's walkthrough was the return of edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

Pearce missed the first eight games of the season while serving a suspension, but is now back with the team and working toward making his season debut against Cincinnati.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed confidence in Pearce's football readiness, noting that the young pass rusher has spent the past month working with the Falcons' strength staff.

However, Atlanta will use the remainder of the week to determine how many snaps Pearce will receive against the Bengals.

His return could provide a significant boost to a Falcons defense that needs additional help generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Falcons Injury Report for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Here is Atlanta's estimated injury report following Wednesday's walkthrough:

Full Participation

DB Billy Bowman Jr. (Hamstring)

WR Beaux Collins (Hip)

DE James Pearce Jr. (Not injury-related)

OT Cameron Williams (Ankle)

Limited Participation

LB Divine Deablo (Forearm)

LB Yasir Abdullah (Hamstring)

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate

WR Zachariah Branch (Hamstring)

It is important to note that Wednesday's report was an estimate because the Falcons held a walkthrough after arriving in Spain early Wednesday morning.

What This Means for Atlanta

The Falcons still have some injury concerns heading into Sunday's matchup, but Wednesday brought several reasons for optimism.

Bowman's return to full participation is particularly encouraging, while Deablo and Robinson taking part in the walkthrough in a limited capacity gives Atlanta hope that they could be trending in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Pearce's return gives the defense another potential weapon as the Falcons look to get back on track following their disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta will continue its preparation in Madrid throughout the week before facing Cincinnati on Sunday. The next injury updates will be important in determining which players will be available as the Falcons look to get back into the win column.

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