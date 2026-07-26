How Atlanta Falcons Could Change the Math on 53-Man Roster Projection

Roughly half of the Atlanta Falcons who will be at training camp next week either have a one-year contract or are in the last year of their multi-year deal.

With so many players desperate to make an impact this season, competition is going to be fierce for a spot on the 53-man roster. Even though there is a new coaching staff, roster makeup is similar from year to year and staff to staff when it comes to the number of players per position.

Looking back at the 2025 initial 53 is a decent way to predict how the Falcons may choose their 53 this year. But the numbers are flexible. We compare last year's roster and how things might change when predicting this year's Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster ahead of training camp.

*2025 Number in parentheses

Quarterback 3 (2)

Michael Penix Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa

Jack Strand

The Falcons rostered only Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins last year. If they feel they have to have another veteran on the roster, Trevor Simien gets the third spot. However, undrafted free agent impressed in June, and if he impresses in the preseason, they'll need to protect him on the roster instead of trying to sneak him to the practice squad.

Running Back 3 (3)

Bijan Robinson

Brian Robinson Jr.

Tyron Goodson

Tyler Goodson and Nathan Carter are in a battle for the third spot. Carter earned the job last year with a strong preseason. Neither is on guaranteed money, so financials won't come into play.

Wide Receiver 6 (7)

Drake London

Jahan Dotson

Olamide Zaccheaus

Zachariah Branch

Dylan Drummond

Cash Jones

The Falcons kept seven wide receivers last year, including return man Jamal Agnew. Only one is still with the team (Drake London), this possibly the most disappointing room on the team in 2025.

The Falcons can gain at least one spot here, but the fifth and sixth players will have to make their mark on special teams. Cash Jones and Vinny Anthony are two undrafted free agents who could make the 53 as special teams standouts.

Keeping five wide receivers and judiciously using the practice squad on game days could be an option if the Falcons want to stock up another position.

Tight End 3 (4)

Kyle Pitts Sr.

Charlie Woerner

Austin Hooper

These three are all but locks to make the 53. Woerner has a Falcons-friendly salary cap number that makes him vulnerable, but Atlanta is well under the cap for 2026. This is another place the Falcons could use a player like Josh Simon as a practice squad elevation. It's also an area they could be looking to add after the rest of the league trims their roster.

Offensive Line 9 (9)

Jake Matthews

Matthew Bergeron

Ryan Neuzil

Chris Lindstrom

Jawaan Taylor

Wanya Morris

Michael Jerrell

Kyle Hinton

James Brockermeyer

Nine feels like the right number here. Brockermeyer is in a battle with Corey Levin for the backup center job. Atlanta may feel they can sneak seventh-round pick Ethan Onianwa onto the practice squad along with 2025 seventh-round pick Jack Nelson.

Defensive Line 7 (5)

Brandon Dorlus

Zach Harrison

Da'Shawn Hand

LaCale London

Maason Smith

Chris Williams

Cameron Thomas

The Falcons went light on the defensive line last year, and it was a mistake. They won't make that mistake again. Sixth-round pick Anterio Thompson could begin the season on the injured list and won't count against the initial 53.

Edge 5 (6)

Jalon Walker

James Pearce Jr.

Samson Ebukam

Azeez Ojulari

DeAngelo Malone

The Falcons are holding out hope that Bralen Trice can be healthy in 2026 after missing the first two seasons of his career. He brings a size element that the room lacks. Malone takes this spot as a special teams demon for now. The Falcons could poach one of the receiver slots to add Trice as well.

Linebacker 4 (4)

Divine Deablo

Christian Harris

Harold Perkins Jr.

Kendal Daniels

This has become one of the most interesting rooms on the team all of a sudden. The top three look like locks to make the initial 53. Daniels didn't participate in OTAs or minicamp, so he'll need to earn his spot in training camp by being healthy.

Channing Tindall was signed as a free agent, but his contract doesn't carry any guaranteed money. JD Bertrand was the Falcons' No. 3 linebacker last year, but he was phased out as playing time exposed his shortcomings, and then there's the enigma Troy Andersen. If Andersen is healthy, he's the most physically gifted player, maybe on the entire defense.

He hasn't been healthy in two years.

Safety 4 (3)

Jessie Bates III

Xavier Watts

Sydney Brown

DeMarcco Hellams

This started out as one of the more straightforward spots, but I added a fourth safety after the Falcons traded for Brown in the offseason. His nickel/safety versatility allows the Falcons to keep 10 defensive backs, the same as last year.

Cornerback 6 (7)

A.J. Terrell

Avieon Terrell

Mike Hughes

Darnay Holmes

Clark Phillips III

Cobee Bryant

Billy Bowman Jr. stands a good chance of starting the season on the injured list. Moving Brown to nickel would keep the math the same as compared to last season. A.J. and Avieon Terrell, and Hughes are the Falcons' three best corners. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich may use one of them at nickel to get his three best players on the field at once until Bowman returns.

Specialists 3 (3)

Nick Folk

Jake Bailey

Liam McCullough

No drama here. Folk has been the most accurate kicker in the league the last three seasons, and he should provide a huge upgrade in a spot the Falcons are desperately in need need of one.

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