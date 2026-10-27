Kendal Daniels Wasn't Only Falcons Rookie with a Dramatic Return vs. 49ers

After fumbling twice on special teams against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons rookie Zachariah Branch received encouragement from his teammates, including running back Bijan Robinson, who prayed with the rookie and helped him regain his confidence heading into the following week.

While linebacker Kendal Daniels got most of the attention for his big game, he wasn't the only rookie who bounced back in a big way on Sunday.

Branch responded exactly how the Falcons hoped, delivering a huge spark that gave Atlanta a much-needed spark in its 29- 20 victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Rather than allowing his mistakes against Chicago to define him, Branch returned with renewed confidence and made an immediate impact. His explosive return on Atlanta’s opening possession after San Francisco scored its first touchdown gave the Falcons possession at the 49ers’ 36-yard line. The field position helped set up a 39-yard field goal by Nick Folk, providing an important response.

“Obviously, that big return got us going,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

The return was a significant moment for Branch, who remained in the team’s plans despite his costly mistakes the previous week. Atlanta’s coaching staff continued to express confidence in the rookie, allowing him an opportunity to learn from the experience rather than lose his role.

Bijan Robinson praised Branch’s response and talked about his importance.

“That’s how you become the player you want to become if you just keep that faith throughout the week, you keep working hard throughout the week, and then the results will be there when you do everything right,” Robinson said.

That message carried particular weight after Robinson supported Branch during the difficult aftermath of the Bears game. The veteran running back’s encouragement, along with the confidence shown by the coaching staff and teammates, helped reinforce that one bad performance would not determine the rookie’s future in Atlanta.

Branch rewarded that belief against San Francisco. His 61-yard kickoff return helped establish favorable field position, while Atlanta’s kickoff return unit finished with 126 total return yards.

Branch also contributed offensively, recording one reception for nine yards and an eight-yard rushing attempt. Although his offensive numbers remained modest, his impact on special teams demonstrated the explosiveness that initially made him an intriguing addition to Atlanta’s roster.

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman and the Falcons’ coaching staff have repeatedly expressed confidence in Branch’s ability to make plays. His speed and versatility give Atlanta a potential difference-maker in the return game, provided he continues protecting the football and making sound decisions.

The Falcons will need that progress to continue. Sunday’s performance was an important step for Branch, who turned a difficult week into an opportunity to help Atlanta secure a statement victory against an undefeated opponent.