Lessons Learned from Day 2 of Falcons OTAs

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons were back in action this week in Flowery Branch as the new era of the franchise is officially underway. While only helmets and shorts are on the field this week, it will be the first real chance for Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff to evaluate their roster.

Tuesday was the first chance for the media to be up at Flowery Branch, and Falcons OnSI put together some quick reactions to what we saw from day two of OTAs.

Michael Penix “Feels Great,” No Major Changes to Mechanics

A lot of attention will be paid to injuries during this period, but no more than to Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons’ quarterback is still in recovery from a torn ACL suffered in November, but he has been available for OTAs this week . He was seen taking part in both individual drills and team activities on Tuesday.

He is not a full-go yet, but this is a major step in his recovery.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Penix said after the second day of OTAs. “Trusting the process, trusting in what the trainers are telling me, and giving me all the information I need to go out and be successful, and to be healthy at the same time. So, I’ve just been taking it one day at a time and just striving and striving to be better each and every day.”

Additionally, there was a lot of online speculation of mechanical changes to his throwing motion. The young quarterback has a sub-par 59% completion rate over his first two seasons, and the Falcons added a seasoned quarterbacks coach in Alex Van Pelt to the staff this offseason (not to mention franchise legend Matt Ryan joining the front office).

Penix confirmed that no major changes to his mechanics or throwing motion have been made, but he is expected to be under center a lot more this season – a change he says he is more than comfortable with.

“I expect to do whatever coach Stefanski calls,” Penix said. “It’s always been that. I want to execute whatever play is called the best I can, so I’m comfortable with whatever. I’ve always been comfortable with whatever.”

No Jeff Ulbrich

The Falcons’ defensive coordinator was not at practice on Tuesday, but for a very good reason. Jeff Ulbrich was down in Orlando for the NFL’s ‘Accelerator Program.’ This event is designed for assistants (both front-office and coaching staff) to begin building relationships with owners and other decision-makers across the league as they look to grow.

Ulbrich was one of the 16 coaches selected for the program.

“I think it is important that we as coaches take advantage of those moments sitting across from a president or owner of a club where you can have a real honest conversation so they can get to know you,” Stefanski said. “As we all know, that time in hiring season is fast and furious so I think it is important for the people making those types of decisions, get exposure to people like Jeff Ulbrich. I think the world of Brich and I think he is more than deserving of that opportunity when it comes.”

The Falcons’ defensive coordinator will be back in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, but Stefanski joked that he would probably prefer to be back on the field with his players.

“I am sure in some ways he would rather be here working, and I know he's watching the tape on his iPad, but I think it is important he's there so he can let people know who he is and what he's about,” the head coach joked.

General manager Ian Cunningham took part in this program a few years ago.

Stefanski Says Staff Approaches QB Competition With Intent

Tuesday was the media’s first opportunity to see Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa side-by-side before they engage in their quarterback competition this summer. The Falcons still have a long way to go before any decisions are made, but snaps appeared to split down the middle.

That, Stefanski said, is all part of the plan as they integrate both quarterbacks into the new offense. He said the two players will regularly rotate throughout Phase 3 and into the summer, but the evaluation goes beyond what is done on the field.

“We’re focused on making sure each quarterback gets the reps they need for that given day,” Stefanski said, “so they can, number one, learn our system, perform and command our system, and then also add to the part of an evaluation. But we take all those things into mind as we set the reps as we work in the meeting rooms. We’re thinking about all those things.”

Other Injury/Availability Updates

Offseason availability is still voluntary, but the Falcons had several players who were not practicing. Cornerback Billy Bowman Jr., linebacker Troy Andersen, and edge rusher Bralen Trice did receive updates from Stefanski before the day got underway.

“Everybody is doing really well,” the Falcons’ head coach said. "They're all in different stages of what they can do and when. You'll see some guys, when we go to the individual, go off to the side and do some individual work. Everybody is on a good timeline. I'm very pleased with how they're working.”

Trice missed all of 2024 after tearing his ACL, but reinjured it last summer. The defender still has yet to make a single regular-season snap. Andersen, meanwhile, never fully recovered from his 2024 knee injury. He re-negotiated his deal with the team this offseason.

Bowman, who was in sweats for this practice, is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Trice was seen on the field a few times during team activities, but neither Andersen nor Bowman was available on Tuesday.

Several others were operating to the side of the practice on Tuesday. Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels was in a boot, while rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell partook in individual drills but sat out of team activities (7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work). Safety Xavier Watts and linebacker Divine Deablo also spent time on the sideline without a helmet.

Offensive tackles Storm Norton and Jawaan Taylor were not seen at practice, and Michael Jerrell took snaps in their place.

Now What?

The Falcons will have one more practice this week (Thursday), but the media will not be up at Flowery Branch until next week. The full offseason calendar can be found here, but the big day is the upcoming mandatory minicamp that runs from June 16-18.

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