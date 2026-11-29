MINNEAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons fell apart in the fourth quarter against the Vikings, giving up 14 unanswered points. They fell 28-14, marking their fourth straight double-digit loss.

The loss dropped them to 3-8, their worst start since 2019, and the issues under center are becoming impossible to ignore.

Spurred by a strong rushing attack, Michael Penix Jr. built offensive momentum in the first half, but it ended with a back-breaking interception that cost them potential points. Atlanta had driven into scoring position, but Olamide Zaccheaus didn’t flatten out his route enough, and Penix threw the ball into the outstretched arms of Charles Demmings.

Penix’s second interception came on an underthrown ball in the fourth quarter. Byron Murphy drifted backward to undercut Drake London. That turnover gave the Vikings the ball at the 30-yard line and let them retake the lead.

The worst moment of the game came on the ensuing possession, when the Vikings blitzed. Penix felt the pressure closing in, and he panicked. He tried to throw the ball to Bijan Robinson to avoid the sack, but it was ruled a backward pass. The Vikings recovered it and scored a few plays later to take the 28-14 lead.

Michael Penix Jr. walked slowly to the bench and didn't seem to respond to any of the teammates who offered condolences after that inexplicable play. QB coach Alex Van Pelt is sitting beside him on the bench now. Not sure Penix has spoken to anybody yet. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 29, 2026

Atlanta’s third fourth-quarter possession also ended in an interception, and Penix’s late-game collapse doomed the Falcons. He now has one touchdown and nine interceptions over his last four games.

The future of the Falcons' quarterback position is in question, and some rumors started swirling on Saturday, with Mike Florio reporting that they are in the running to sign veteran Daniel Jones. That decision is expected on Monday, but Penix's turnovers and struggles against the blitz have cost them games this season.

Slow-Starting Falcons

The Falcons have been plagued by slow starts this season, and they sprung up again against the Vikings, starting on the first play. Before anyone could take a snap, Myles Price galloped downfield on a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown. On their own kick return, the Falcons were flagged for holding and had to start from their own 16-yard line.

Atlanta was already down seven, and offensively, it was clear Kevin Stefanski understood they couldn’t afford to fall behind early against an aggressive Vikings defense. They attempted two fourth-down conversions but failed on the second (which would have been a 57-yard field goal) and turned the ball over on downs.

The Vikings hadn't scored a touchdown on an opening possession all season, but that changed against the Falcons. They quickly marched down the field in six plays, facing only one third-down and averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

Suddenly, the Falcons were down 14 in the first quarter and back to playing from behind.

Recommitment to the Rushing Attack Spurs Offense

The Falcons had four straight three-and-outs against the Chiefs in Week 10, and Bijan Robinson got just two carries. Tommy Rees got the memo on the run game during the bye week, opening the game with 15 carries on their first two possessions and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Robinson was involved early, picking up 63 scrimmage yards on these two drives.

That recommitment led to a faster offensive start, with the Falcons picking up eight first downs (seven on the ground) and Robinson reaching the end zone. By the 10:22 mark in the third quarter, Robinson had 21 carries, his most in any game since Week 3 (when he had 29), and 145 yards.

Minnesota is known for heavy blitzes and pressuring opposing quarterbacks. The Vikings rank No. 1 in sacks, No. 3 in takeaways, and No. 6 in tackles for loss, but they can be exploited on the ground (No. 15).

Atlanta ran for 197 yards, and Robinson had 151 of those on 27 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry). Nearly all of his impact came in the first three quarters, and it fell apart when they stopped getting him the ball late.

But their recommitment to the ground game was evident, and it helped them dominate time of possession (34:04 to 25:56) and outgain the Vikings (352 to 291). Their success also took pressure off Penix to be the engine of the offense and used Brian Flores’ aggression against him – at least for the first three quarters.

Where is James Pearce Jr.?

James Pearce Jr. has been active for the Falcons’ last three games, but has yet to make any meaningful impact. Opposing rushing attacks have exploited the pass rusher, who has recorded only a single assisted tackle since returning from his eight-game suspension.

The defender injured his back before the trip to Madrid to face the Bengals, and he had been limited to 15 and 16 defensive snaps (25.4%) before today. He recorded no stats in the loss.

Kendal Daniels Taking Over in the Middle, Defense Plays Well

The linebacker room has been in flux for much of this season, but rookie Kendal Daniels has been a consistent piece. On Sunday, Daniels was wearing the green dot, even with veteran Divine Deablo healthy and playing. Instead, Deablo rotated with rookie Harold Perkins Jr. at secondary inside linebacker.

The trio played well, spurring a strong defensive effort.

Kendal bringin' the BOOM!



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/C5d7FY3kT9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2026

After allowing Minnesota's opening-possession scoring drive, the Falcons held on to have a good day. At one point, the Vikings had pushed the ball into the red zone and ran seven plays inside the 10-yard line. Atlanta allowed no points, marking the most snaps since 1991 any opponent has had inside the 10 against the Falcons without scoring a touchdown.

They held the Vikings to only two third-down conversions, preventing a first down on six straight attempts. Atlanta allowed only 252 total yards before Minnesota took advantage of a ball-chasing defense on its final possession.

Of the Vikings’ 28 points, the defense was responsible for only one touchdown drive. One came on a kick return, and the other two came on short fields following Michael Penix turnovers.

Self-Inflicted Errors Continue to be an Issue

Flags hurt the Falcons again on Sunday. The defense committed six first-half penalties, which gave the Vikings three first downs. By the end of the game, the Falcons were flagged 12 times for 65 yards.

But they also lost the turnover battle 4-to-1 and allowed a kick return for a touchdown to open the game. With margins so tight in this league, losing all of these metrics is a recipe for disaster.

Post-Bye Week Redemption Stories

After struggling against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs before the bye week, A.J. Terrell Jr. and Mike Hughes had strong days. Hughes made several key tackles for the Atlanta secondary, while Terrell had some important pass breakups.

Elsewhere in the secondary, safety Jammie Robinson took over for the injured DeMarcco Hellams and was all over the field. He led the team in tackles (8) and defended two passes, but his third-quarter interception was the highlight.

OUR BALL!



First career interception for @JayRob_7!



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/QKJ8mImf1s — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2026

He became the fifth Falcon defender to intercept a pass, the most players to record an interception in the NFL this season.

Along the offensive line, right tackle Jawaan Taylor had a better performance, while reserve guard Kyle Hinton’s name didn’t come up much at all (which is a good thing).