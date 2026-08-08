Mysterious Falcons OLB Bralen Trice Could Be Key After Jalon Walker Injury

Bralen Trice is within reach of breaking a two-season, 735-day absence from football.

The Atlanta Falcons’edge rusher hasn’t played since the 2024 NFL season, when he tore his left ACL against the Miami Dolphins to end his rookie season before it started. He reaggravated the same knee at training camp before 2025’s kickoff, which also kept him out for the season.

Now in his third NFL season with no regular-season games played, the 25-year-old is actively participating in Falcons camp with the preseason opener approaching on Friday, Aug. 14, when they host the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I don’t see it as hard. It’s just been a lot of work, but I feel like I’ve gone through it all,” Trice reflected on being back on the field in training camp. “I’ve become a better player, become a better person on and off the field. There’s been a lot of things to juggle. It’s been fun, I’ve enjoyed the process, and now I’m out here feeling great.”

Trice has worked closely with Falcons outside linebacker coach John Timu through camp and the recovery process. The two also shared a player-coach relationship at the University of Washington before Atlanta used a third-round NFL Draft pick on the All-Pac-12 selection in 2024.

“A huge improvement,” Timu said of Trice. “I think number one is obviously he’s got to take care of his body, stay healthy. Losing him for the last two years for a full season, that’s tough for anybody. So, easing him back into it. Being aggressive and smart with his approach to practice. I don’t have any issue with him playing football.”

Trice may make his NFL return with a heightened role on the Atlanta defense.

The Falcons lost their 2025 first-round pick, Jalon Walker, with a torn left ACL. The promising outside linebacker and edge rusher who contributed 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks last year will miss the entire 2026 NFL season.

At 6-foot-4, 274 pounds, Trice could fill Walker’s spot, whether in a rotational or starting capacity. Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski gave the brawny pass rusher props for his explosiveness during training camp as the team began practicing in pads and allowed live tackling.

“Very disruptive, powerful player,” Stefanski explained Trice. “So just continue to bring him along and find his fit on the defense. Getting to see it with pads on has been the most important part.”

The last time Trice played in any kind of NFL game, he recorded a solo tackle before tearing his ACL in the second quarter.

With newfound confidence and a rehabilitated knee, Trice expects to be an enhanced version of himself come the 2026 season.

“I’ll be the same, if not better,” Trice previewed his year.

“I’ve had this time to really figure out how I want to be on the field, how I want to take care of my body, how I want to prep myself before games, take care of myself after games. That’s a huge part of the game outside of the field. Doing all you can for your body.”

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