Falcons Duo Leading NFL in Surprise Category Despite Lack of Wins
Since Penix took over as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback, no quarterback-wide receiver duo has been more productive than Drake London and Michael Penix Jr., who have combined for 1,002 yards over their last 11games.
It’s not translating to success in the win column yet, but it’s a sure sign of progress. Before the season, Penix said if London was still flying under the radar, despite finishing fourth in the league in receiving yards last season, that wouldn’t be the case much longer.
“He won’t after this year,” Penix deadpanned when asked by the media if Drake London was underappreciated by the national media.
London has 100 or more receiving yards and one or more touchdowns in four of his last five games. He has six touchdowns in that span. While it’s nice to see the quarterback-wide receiver duo clicking so well, both will tell you that they want wins, not empty stats.
“It don’t matter. We got to win. It don’t matter.” Penix said when the media told him about his stat with London following Sunday’s loss.
For both quarterback and wide receiver, the only thing that matters is winning games.
“Terrible, I do not feel good,” London said after his first career three-touchdown game in Week 9. “We just lost the game.”
The numbers prove that Penix and London are one of the league’s most dangerous duos; however, it means nothing to either of them if it does not result in wins. The Falcons need to figure out how to get those wins, with head coach Raheem Morris’s seat getting boiling hot. Atlanta has now lost four straight games after starting the season 3-2, and with each passing week, the playoffs seem more and more unlikely.
The connection between Drake London and Michael Penix Jr. is one of the lone bright spots of this offense, an offense that, before the season started, was said to be chock-full of talent. London has gone for over 100 yards in six of Penix’s 11 NFL starts, and the Falcons have managed to win only one of those games, something that needs to change as soon as possible.
The connection is real. The wins aren’t, at least not yet.