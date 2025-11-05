Atlanta Falcons Provide Updates On Key Starters Ahead of Week 10
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are back in action on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The team is expected to leave for Germany on Thursday after practice, and the Falcons are determined not to let the transatlantic flight impact their week of preparation.
As far as injuries go, Wednesday’s report shed some light on where this team stands after a tough Week 9.
After the Falcons lost both of their starting guards against the Patriots, head coach Raheem Morris was able to provide an update on the status of Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and Chris Lindstrom (foot).
“Feel really good about Chris… Matthew will be more week-to-week,” Morris said on Wednesday morning. “We’ll see how that goes. Obviously, doesn’t look good for this week, but you never know how these things go, how medical things go.”
Neither player was seen at practice, and were listed as DNPs. If they were unable to play, Kyle Hinton is expected to play, while Jovaughn Gwyn would be the second option.
Swing tackle Storm Norton (foot) has experienced some kind of setback and was also unavailable at practice. The veteran had been a full participant in practices up until last Friday, when he was a surprise DNP.
Norton has seven days in his window to be activated. If he is not, he would be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) was also not seen at practice on Wednesday. The veteran re-aggravated his soft tissue injury against the Patriots in the second quarter and did not return.
Rookie cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) was also expected to be a part of practices this week, according to Morris.
“Billy Bowman, I’m fully expecting him to be out there with us today and going,” he said. “I'm fully expecting some participation from him this week. So I feel really good about Billy.”
The nickel has missed the Falcons' last four games, but he could make his return to the field on Sunday. Bowman returned to the practice field last week for the first time since picking up his injury, but was unable to fully ramp up before the weekend.
Morris was equally as optimistic about the prospect of defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) and his potential to return in Week 10. The veteran has missed each of their last two games, but he was a full participant on Wednesday.
“Zach will be out there today,” Morris said. “Feel good about it, [but] you never know unit you get through these practices.”
Wide receiver Casey Washington (back) was also back on the practice field, while linebacker JD Bertrand (knee), cornerbacker Mike Hughes (neck), and defensive lineman LaCale London (shoulder) were limited.
See below for the full injury report after Wednesday’s practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT:
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
- WR Casey Washington (back)
- DL Zach Harrison (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPANT:
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
- ILB JD Bertrand (knee)
- DL LaCale London (shoulder)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- OT Storm Norton (foot)
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring)