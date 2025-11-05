Atlanta Falcons Provide Unideal Update on Bergeron, Lindstrom
The Atlanta Falcons provided injury updates on both left guard Matthew Bergeron and right guard Chris Lindstrom. According to head coach Raheem Morris, Bergeron is week-to-week. Lindstrom is day-to-day.
“Feel really good about Chris… Matthew will be more week-to-week. We’ll see how that goes. Obviously doesn’t look good for this week, but you never know how these things go, how medical things go,” Morris said.
Morris said that if Bergeron is unable to play, then Kyle Hinton will take his place as the starter on Sunday.
“Hinton went in, you know, performed well for us… Hinton’s always been that next man up. He’s been that next man up mentality for us for a while. You know he’s started and played in a couple of games for us, here, within this same system, been around for a while.” Morris said.
The Falcons were down two starting offensive linemen by the end of their Week 9 matchup with the 24-23 loss to the New England Patriots. Bergeron left the game after the Falcons' first offensive possession, with what was described as an ankle injury. Hinton filled in for the injured guard for the remainder of the game.
Lindstrom suffered a “lower-body” injury late in the fourth quarter and was out for Atlanta’s final possession of the game. Jovaughn Gwyn took over for the All-Pro on the last drive of the game.
Aside from last week, Hinton played his most snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He took 22 snaps at right guard and gave up zero pressures, quarterback hits or sacks. In 39 snaps against the Patriots on Sunday, he allowed one quarterback hurry and zero sacks
Two weeks prior, Atlanta opened up swing tackle Storm Norton’s 21-day practice window. Norton has not yet played in a game for the Falcons, and on Wednesday, Morris confirmed that the veteran has suffered a setback in his recovery, which was “not good news,” although he did not expand on it.
On Tuesday, the Falcons signed offensive lineman Andrew Steuber, in case of an emergency, which seems to be the case with Norton's setback. Morris said he loves the versatility that Stueber can provide, as he played both tackle and guard with the Cincinnati Bengals.
With multiple injuries piling up across the offensive line, depth and adaptability will be key for Atlanta moving forward. As the Falcons prepare for Week 10, all eyes will be on how the offensive line performs, as Atlanta looks to re-establish their run game, which has struggled the past few weeks.