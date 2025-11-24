Brandon Dorlus on Historic Pace as He Steps Up for Falcons

After what was essentially a redshirt rookie season, playing just 19 total defensive snaps last season, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus was set to play a big role for the Atlanta Falcons this season.

On the season, Dorlus currently has 22 total tackles, six sacks and 5.5 run stuffs, impressive numbers for a fourth-round pick who barely saw the field last year. He not only leads the team in sacks, but he has also tied the franchise record for most sacks by a player through their first 13 games as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Brandon Dorlus is now tied with Aundray Bruce (1988) for the most sacks (6.0) through 13 career games as an Atlanta Falcons. pic.twitter.com/KJEERw4kEW — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 23, 2025

Dorlus had two simple goals heading into the 2025 season.

“I just want to win; get sacks,” Dorlus said ahead of Atlanta’s first preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions. Those goals have translated into tangible production on the field.

The interior defender is currently tied fifth in the NFL in sacks amongst interior defenders. The only players with more sacks are Byron Murphy, Zach Allen, Maliek Collins (all three are tied with eight) and Leonard Williams with seven. It’s an impressive company to be in for a first-time starter.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had high praise for Dorlus ahead of the season.

“Dorlus is a guy that you know, he came into this league as, as a guy I think across the league was, was regarded as this really cool inside pass rusher on pass downs,” Ulbrich said. “Because for a big man, he’s got movement, he understands how to rush, get on edges, he can win. That’s what we were all excited about…”

Ulbrich’s praise and work with Dorlus in the offseason clearly resonated with the defender, who has embraced the new scheme and quickly found his rhythm on the field.

“It’s just like I said, it’s just football again, but the comfortability I felt out there, I felt very comfortable with this scheme. I felt more, no, I could just put my thinking cap on and let my reactions take over,” the defender said. “You know that’s what I like to do, just react on the field and not just think too much and just go forward attack.”

Atlanta is benefiting firsthand from Dorlus being in “attack mode” on the field. The Falcons currently have 39 sacks, which is the third most in the NFL, led by Dorlus’s six.

For a player who spent the majority of his rookie season on the sidelines, Brandon Dorlus has quickly made his mark on the Falcons. Not only is he leading the team in sacks (as an interior defender), but he’s also tied the franchise record for most sacks through the Falcons’ first 13 games. Dorlus isn’t just making history, he’s setting the standard for a new look Atlanta Falcons pass rush.

