CBS Sports Ranks Falcons Robinson RB Duo Among Best in NFL

Despite losing Tyler Allgeier in free agency to the Arizona Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons still boast one of the NFL’s top backfields, at least according to CBS Sports analyst Carter Bahns.

Atlanta moved quickly to reinforce the position, signing running back Brian Robinson Jr. to a one-year, $2.5 million deal on Tuesday. While Robinson and Bijan Robinson have yet to take the field together, Bahns still ranks the Falcons’ duo among the league’s elite, placing Atlanta’s backfield second in the NFL behind only the Los Angeles Rams pairing of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

Bahns pointed to Brian Robinson’s consistent production and Bijan Robinson’s star-level talent as reasons the Falcons’ backfield remains near the top of the league.

"The B. Robinson backfield is an absolute weapon. Bijan is arguably the top individual running back in the NFL on his own, and Brian would be a serviceable starter on many rosters. Fusing them together in one group provides the Falcons with the kind of backfield that can shine regardless of how their head-scratching quarterback situation unfolds,” Bahns wrote.

Bijan Robinson is coming off a historic season in which he led the entire league with 2,298 yards from scrimmage, finishing fourth in NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting. He finished more than 170 yards ahead of second-place Christian McCaffrey and posted the highest single-season yardage by any player in the past six years, edging Saquon Barkley’s 2024 campaign by 15 yards.

Robinson was the only running back last season with multiple games of 170 rushing yards or more, and his seven games with 150 scrimmage yards or more led the league by three games. He also recorded two of the season’s three longest runs: a 93-yard touchdown against the Rams and an 81-yard score versus the Buffalo Bills. If he isn’t already considered the league’s top running back, he’s firmly in the conversation.

Add into the mix Brian Robinson Jr., who’s had over 4.0 yards per carry in each of the last three years and over 4.3 yards per carry over the last two. The Falcons’ backfield may remain as dangerous as ever despite the loss of Tyler Allgeier.

Robinson had 400 yards and two touchdowns on fewer than 100 carries last season and nearly 800 yards with eight touchdowns, matching Allgeier’s career high, during his final season with the Washington Commanders in 2024. In fact, he never recorded fewer than 730 yards during his three seasons in Washington.

With Bijan Robinson coming off a historic season and Brian Robinson Jr. bringing proven efficiency, the Falcons’ backfield enters 2026 as one of the league’s most formidable tandems. Even with the departure of Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta has the talent and explosiveness to compete at the top of the NFL, and defenses around the league will have their hands full trying to stop the duo of Robinsons.

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