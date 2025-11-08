Colts Add Former Falcons WR Before Clash in Berlin
A former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver is set to face his former team. Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have signed Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster from their practice squad. The Colts add wide receiver depth ahead of their clash with the Falcons in Berlin on Sunday.
Treadwell has been with the Colts in some capacity since last summer. He signed with the Colts in July 2024, and was one of the final roster cuts ahead of the season. He re-joined as a member of the practice squad before ultimately seeing action in two games.
Much of his contributions were on special teams, but he saw some snaps on offense.
Treadwell played for the Falcons during the 2020 season. During his five games with the team, he also played a mix of special teams and saw action at wide receiver. In total, he caught six of his seven targets for 49 yards. He made this handful of catches count. He picked up two touchdowns, which is a career high in a season for him.
In the 44-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that season, he saw his highest volume of snaps as a wide receiver. He lined up for 48.6% of offensive snaps in that game, catching two of three targets for 15 yards.
The Falcons and Colts will face off in the sixth international game of the season, the first to be played in Berlin. While it's not the first game played in Germany, this will be the first NFL game in Berlin. Two games have been played in Munich, and two have been played in Frankfurt.
The Falcons sit at 3-5 on the season, and they're looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Their last win came during the upset win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football back on Oct. 13.