Falcons Get Final Injury Update on London, Lindstrom, & Starters
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 11 after a few weeks of travel and a four-game losing streak. This weekend’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers will prove to be critical for a team hoping to get back on track.
The overall health of this roster has taken a major hit after a pair of road games that included a transatlantic flight last Sunday. Several players have been either limited or listed as DNP this week during preparation. Now that Friday has arrived, we will have a much better idea of what we can actually expect this Sunday for the divisional showdown.
Left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) were two players that fans have been keeping an eye on this week. Neither participated in practices on Wednesday and Thursday, but Lindstrom was able to be limited on Friday.
Lindstrom was able to play in Week 10 after going down with his injury in Week 9, but Bergeron was missed on Sunday. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that his left guard moved up from “week-to-week” to “day-to-day” coming into Week 11, but he did not make enough progress to play on Sunday.
Bergeron will be out, but Lindstrom will be questionable.
Also along the offensive line, left tackle Jake Matthews (not injury-related – resting) was limited during the week of preparation, including Friday. It will not impact his game status, as the veteran will carry no designation.
Cornerback Mike Hughes was a notable player who was absent on Sunday, but he has been limited all week during practice. He will carry a questionable designation.
Other players who either missed or left Sunday’s game included defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle), edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring), inside linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), and cornerback Dee Alford (concussion). Alford was limited while the other three were DNPs again, but all four will be out this Sunday.
Defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) was downgraded to a DNP after being limited this week, but he will still carry a questionable status.
Wide receiver Drake London (illness/back) missed Wednesday’s practice, but returned to the field on Thursday and Friday. He will be questionable, too. Other prominent players who will carry the questionable tag include return man Jamal Agnew (foot), tight end Feleipe Franks (foot), and defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus (oblique).
The Falcons are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, where they will look to avenge a 30-point, shutout loss from Week 3 to their division rivals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons enter the week having lost their last four games, while the Panthers have lost two of their previous three.
See below for their full injury report from Friday’s practice, plus the full injury designations.
FULL PARTICIPATION:
- DL LaCale London (shoulder)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION:
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin)
- CB Dee Alford (concussion)
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
- ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)
- T Jake Matthews (not injury related – resting)
- WR Drake London (illness)
- WR Jamal Agnew (foot)
- DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique)
- TE Feleipe Franks (foot)
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring)
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- DL David Onyemata (not injury related – resting)
- DL Zach Harrison (knee)
- DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)
QUESTIONABLE:
- WR Drake London (illness)
- DL Zach Harrison (knee)
- TE Feleipe Franks (foot)
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
- WR Jamal Agnew (foot)
- DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique)
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
DOUBTFUL:
- n/a
OUT:
- CB Dee Alford (concussion)
- ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)
- ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring)
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)