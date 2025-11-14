Falcons Hit With More Injuries, Add Another Defender to IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons have had a busy week. After a brutal injury report left them hoping for the best come Sunday, now they have added yet another player to the injured reserve.
The team officially announced that defensive lineman Sam Roberts would be placed on IR after picking up a lower-body injury during the Falcons’ Week 10 loss to the Colts in Germany. The veteran defender played just four defensive snaps, picking up an assisted tackle, before leaving the game.
Since joining the team before Week 1, Roberts played in five games for the Falcons (one start). He notched 18 tackles and even a sack in the team’s last win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.
With this designation, Roberts will miss at least the next four games. The earliest the defender can return will be in Week 15 for the Falcons’ trip to Tampa Bay.
In a corresponding move, the Falcons also announced that they are signing defensive lineman Kentavius Street to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
The veteran has yet to make an appearance for the Falcons this season, but Street was a consistent presence during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. During that span, the defensive lineman played in 18 games (five starts) and made 29 tackles, two sacks, a pass breakup, and had a fumble recovery.
A former fourth-round selection from the 2018 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 315-pound trench player has made stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-21), the New Orleans Saints (2022), and the Philadelphia Eagles (2023) before coming to Atlanta.
Street will come in and provide depth for a defensive line group that includes Brandon Dorlus, David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, and LaCale London. He is just the second player in this group who weighs more than 300 pounds.
The Falcons are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, where they will look to avenge a 30-point, shutout loss from Week 3 to their division rivals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons enter the week having lost their last four games, while the Panthers have lost two of their previous three.