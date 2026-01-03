Falcons To Potentially Be Without Key Special Teams Ace in Week 18

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have made several changes to their availability report for their Week 18 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, according to an announcement from the team.

The first, and likely most important move, is the standard elevation of punter Trenton Gill. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad earlier this week. Current punter Bradley Pinion, who just set the franchise record for punts to fall within the 20-yard line in a single season, is reportedly expecting the birth of his child , and Gill is the emergency option should that come ahead of Sunday’s game.

Gill, a former seventh-round selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft, has made 42 appearances throughout his career. He served as the Bears’ punter for his first two years, where he averaged 46.1 yards per attempt, before moving to Tampa Bay during the 2024 season. The punter appeared in eight games with the Buccaneers and averaged 43.3 yards per punt, but has not played in a game this season.

But this was just one of the moves the Falcons made on Saturday.

In corresponding moves, Atlanta downgraded cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro, and long snapper Liam McCullough to questionable on the Week 18 status report. They are all dealing with some type of illness, but had been full participants in practices leading up to Sunday’s game.

The final moves that the Falcons made on Saturday included downgrading both defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) to out. Neither player was on the active roster, as they were both within their 21-day window to return from the injured reserve.

Hellams has been on the injured reserve since Week 14, while Roberts has carried this designation since Week 11. The safety will finish his season having played in 11 games this season, mostly on special teams, where he recorded 10 tackles and recovered a fumble. Roberts, who was signed by the team just ahead of Week 1, played in five games this season, where he totaled 18 tackles and a sack.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Saints is scheduled for 1:00 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be the final game of the season for both teams.