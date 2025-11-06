Falcons Make Final Decision on Matthew Bergeron, Leonard Floyd Ahead of Week 10
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – As of Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons are on their flight across the Atlantic as they look to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Who will be able to suit up for them in Berlin? Thursday’s injury report should shed a little bit more light on that.
After the Falcons lost both of their starting guards against the Patriots, head coach Raheem Morris was able to provide an update on the status of Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and Chris Lindstrom (foot) on Wednesday. He referred to Lindstrom as “day-to-day,” while he called Bergeron “week-to-week.”
Neither participated in practice on Wednesday, but it was also announced on Thursday that Bergeron would not travel with the team to Germany after he was a DNP. Lindstrom was limited on Thursday, and his status for Sunday is still pending.
Swing tackle Storm Norton (foot) has reportedly experienced some kind of setback and was unavailable at practice for a second straight day. The veteran has until next Wednesday to be activated. If he is not, he would be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
He will not play on Sunday, nor travel with the team to Germany.
Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) was not available during Thursday’s practice. The veteran appeared to re-aggravate a soft tissue injury against the Patriots in the second quarter and did not return.
Floyd has appeared in 124 consecutive NFL games dating back to 2018, but that will end on Sunday as he will not travel with the team to Germany.
Rookie cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) was a full participant for a second time this week. The nickel has missed the Falcons' last four games, but he is trending toward making his return to the field on Sunday.
Wide receiver Casey Washington (back) was also back on the practice field on Thursday as a full participant, but defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) was limited after being a full participant on Wednesday. Both missed last Sunday’s game.
Linebacker JD Bertrand (knee), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), and defensive lineman LaCale London (shoulder) were limited again on Thursday. Safety Jessie Bates III (knee) popped up on the report after not being included on Wednesday.
See below for the full injury report after Thursday’s practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT:
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
- WR Casey Washington (back)
LIMITED PARTICIPANT:
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
- ILB JD Bertrand (knee)
- DL LaCale London (shoulder)
- DL Zach Harrison (knee)
- S Jessie Bates III (knee)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE / OUT:
- OT Storm Norton (foot)
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring)