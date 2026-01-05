Falcons Request Interview with Former Browns Head Coach

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly requesting an interview with former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Stefanski parted ways with his former team earlier in the day on Monday.

Sources: Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski currently is expected to speak with the Falcons, Giants and Titans about their HC vacancies. pic.twitter.com/prpXsuC5t5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2026

The former Browns head coach spent six seasons in Cleveland and finished with a 44-56 record, but only won eight games over his last two years (combined 8-26). Stefanski, 43, was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year after he won 11 games in both 2020 and 2023. In 2020, Stefanski also led the Browns to their first playoff win since the 1994-95 season and first appearance since 2002 – they had only been to the postseason four times since 1990.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The Browns suffered through a quarterback carousel during Stefanski’s tenure, with a different player leading the team in passing in each season going back to 2021. Many of their issues go back to a trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022 that turned disastrous. After sending six draft picks (three first-rounders) and signing him to a record-setting $230 million fully guaranteed contract, Watson played in just 19 games and threw for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over four years.

Despite that, his offenses finished as high as tenth in the NFL in scoring before bottoming out in 2024 and 2025.

Before his stop in Cleveland, Stefanski was with the Vikings from the 2006 season to 2019, serving in various assistant roles before he was promoted to offensive coordinator during the 2018 season. He had roles as the team’s assistant head coach, tight ends coach, running backs coach, and quarterbacks coach.

He worked closely with Kirk Cousins while the two were in Minnesota together between 2018 and 2019 before he moved to Cleveland.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Falcons have targeted several defensive-minded candidates over their last few cycles, specifically with coaches with less experience than Stefanski. He is the second offensive-minded coach they have requested time with, but certainly the most experienced.

Stefanski is also expected to speak with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans about their head coach vacancies, according to the same report from Schefter. The Giants are reportedly making him a top candidate, going back to the time immediately after they parted ways with Brian Daboll.