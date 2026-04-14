Falcons Suggested to Acquire All-Pro WR Despite Off-the-Field Concerns

The Atlanta Falcons head into the 2026 season with a far weaker receiving room than they’ve had in years past. However, a suggestion to fix the problem may raise some eyebrows.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilbert Manzano listed the Falcons as an ideal landing spot for two-time All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“The tape doesn’t lie, and Diggs was extremely productive last year with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns,” Manzano wrote.

Diggs rebounded from a disappointing, injury-riddled 2024 season with the Houston Texans, proving he can still produce at a high level. However, his on-field performance isn’t the primary concern; it’s the legal issues off the field.

The New England Patriots released Diggs despite playing a key role in their Super Bowl run and finishing as the team’s clear top receiver. While the Patriots claim this is a purely financial decision, Diggs is currently facing an assault allegation that stems from an alleged dispute with his personal chef. He pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and other criminal charges.

The Falcons have typically avoided taking risks on players with off-the-field concerns. However, that approach wavered last season when former general manager Terry Fontenot took a chance on edge rusher James Pearce Jr. despite pre-draft character concerns. Those concerns proved to be warranted after he was arrested in February and now faces three felony charges, leaving his status for the upcoming season uncertain.

With that situation still unresolved, it would be surprising to see Atlanta take on another high-risk player. Manzano himself noted that even beyond fit, Diggs’ situation complicates the market.

“Even if he resolves his legal matters, it’s going to be difficult for Diggs to find a team to bet on him as he enters his age-33 season,” He wrote.

While Atlanta clearly needs a wide receiver, this is not worth the risk. Even if the team was a wide receiver away from contention, this is not an issue they need to take on. For the Falcons, the smarter path is patience and building for the long-term future.

Following the releases of KhaDeral Hodge and Darnell Mooney last month, Atlanta was left with just two wide receivers under contract: Drake London and Casey Washington.

The Falcons moved quickly to address the position, signing Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson in an effort to rebuild depth.

However, despite those additions, questions remain, and pieces are needed. Neither Zaccheaus nor Dotson has proven to be a true No.2 option, with neither surpassing 535 receiving yards in a single season.

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