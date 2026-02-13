Patriots' Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Strangulation Charge

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs pleaded not guilty to a felony strangulation charge against his personal, live-in chef during a December altercation over a financial dispute. Hewas in Dedham District Court on Feb. 13 for his arraignment, and the process lasted around a minute.

He was also facing a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

A not guilty plea was entered on Diggs' behalf, and the star wide receiver was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was released on his own recognizance, and the case is continued until April 1.

The 32-year-old Diggs denied the allegations when they were first filed in court. He was first summoned to appear in court back on Dec. 30 and the arraignment was originally scheduled for Jan. 23. His legal team asked for a delayed arraignment on behalf of the Patriots making the NFL postseason. It was pushed to Feb. 13.

What The Police Report Says:

According to the police report, Diggs was accused of slapping his personal chef after she asked about her pay, and tried to choke her. The woman went to police on Dec. 16 to report the incident -- which happened two weeks prior. Diggs allegedly entered the chef's unlocked bedroom to discuss an ongoing text chain about her salary.

After attempting to push Diggs away, the private chef alleges that he "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck." He allegedly threw her on the bed, and the chef reported that she had trouble breathing.

They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated and were never investigated — because they did not occur," David E. Meier, Diggs' attorney after charges were filed, told Patriots on SI in a statement. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meier and another attorney have both withdrawn from this case, and Diggs is now represented by Sara Silver of Silva, Kettlewell, and Pignatelli LLP, according to TMZ. During his initial court appearance, Diggs' attorneys tried to impound the police report -- which was unsuccessful.

Back in December, the Patriots made a statement saying they were aware of the accusations and defend Diggs.

"Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations," the Patriots said. "We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

In January, Diggs spoke to reporters in the locker room since the charges were made public.

"Obviously, it’s a different time, a very emotional time. I’ve been taken aback by some of the things that’s been going on," he said. "But I want to be here to say sorry, I wasn’t available for those couple of days. It’s a different kind of time. Dealing with everything, it’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it."

Diggs just finished his first season with New England, and has two more years on his contract.

