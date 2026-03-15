Five Falcons Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons have been quite busy over the first week of free agency. Ian Cunningham made a flurry of moves and established crucial depth for this roster. Of the departing Falcons, just one player has been re-signed (LaCale London), while 10 others have found their new teams .

As of Sunday, there are still several available Falcons in free agency. Of those players, Falcons OnSI highlighted several who could return to Flowery Branch.

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Edge Leonard Floyd

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Leonard Floyd | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Floyd played one year in Atlanta, but the veteran saw his role diminish as the season progressed. He finished with just 3.5 sacks, but did show he still can get after the passer. He had the best pressure rate (13%) of his last three seasons in 2025, and could return to Atlanta again in 2026 and provide some value on another one-year deal. Floyd’s additions were not just on the field. The soon-to-be 34-year-old was a strong presence in the locker room.

The Falcons must be prepared for the possibility of a James Pearce Jr. release, pending the results of legal and league investigations. He signed a one-year deal worth $10 million last offseason, but is unlikely to command that much this time around.

Quarterback Easton Stick

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Falcons will need to add at least one more quarterback, but will likely add more so they can have bodies for training camp. Stick proved to be a capable third quarterback for the Falcons last season. He led all players in passing during the preseason and has NFL starts under his belt. The Falcons will be led by either Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr., with the loser of that quarterback battle taking up the backup role, so Stick might get some looks elsewhere to get that opportunity to be a second quarterback.

If he doesn’t find that job, the Falcons could look to bring him back on an affordable deal.

Wide Receiver KhaDarel Hodge

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons parted with Hodge earlier this month in a cost-cutting move, but they could always bring him back on a new deal. Hodge has been in Atlanta since 2022 and made the Pro Bowl in 2024. He has 37 catches for 596 yards and two touchdowns, but he is a special teams ace who will continue to provide value in that regard.

Edge DeAngelo Malone

Atlanta Falcons linebacker DeAngelo Malone | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Similar to Hodge, Malone made most of his contributions on special teams. He also showed some versatility last summer by cross-training as a linebacker. The former third-round pick has 3.0 career sacks, 59 tackles, and an interception, but was limited to just nine games last season due to injuries.

Wide Receiver David Sills V

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver David Sills V | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sills was elevated from the practice squad and played a much larger role than anyone expected of him. He played in all 17 games (starting four), and he finished with 18 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons still need depth at wide receiver, and Sills could be a strong camp participant and rotational contributor.