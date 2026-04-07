Five Potential Trade Destinations Named for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons opened offseason workouts Tuesday, and tight end Kyle Pitts was in attendance despite not having a long-term deal in place. Pitts received a franchise tag last month, and while the Falcons still have until July to negotiate a long-term contract, he is currently set to play the 2026 season on the tag worth $15.045 million guaranteed.

However, another possibility remains. General manager Ian Cunningham said the team is still willing to listen to trade offers for the star tight end.

“It’s my job to do what’s best for the [Atlanta Falcons] organization,” Cunningham said. “Kyle [Pitts] is a great player. We’ve seen his skill set. Also, it’s my job to listen. We’re excited to have Kyle. We’re excited for his future.”

So while Pitts is not holding out in pursuit of a new deal, the Falcons could still consider moving him if the right offer emerges. In that regard, Bleacher Report’s Moe Milton recently floated five potential trade destinations that could make sense for the second-team All-Pro tight end.

The first team on Morton’s list is a Super Bowl contender: the Denver Broncos, who reached the AFC Championship game last season. The idea centers around Denver’s lack of a long-term answer at tight end, paired with a good quarterback on a cheap deal. Starter Evan Engram is set to turn 32 in September, and pairing Pitts with head coach Sean Payton, one of the league’s most respected offensive minds, could unlock the full potential of the tight end.

“With quarterback Bo Nix on a rookie deal, Denver can continue to add playmakers on the offensive side of the ball,” Milton wrote. “Perhaps Broncos offensive-minded head coach Sean Payton can unlock Pitts’ full potential in a revamped offense.”



However, after trading a first-round pick and additional draft capital for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle last month, it seems unlikely the Broncos would be willing to part with more assets for Pitts. And even if they explored the possibility, it is doubtful Denver would part with a package the Falcons would consider sufficient.

The next team on the list is the Kansas City Chiefs. Like Denver, Kansas City also has an aging tight end, though in this case it’s arguably the greatest to ever play the position in Travis Kelce.

With head coach Andy Reid hinting at managing Kelce’s snap count this season, Morton envisions a scenario in which Pitts could learn from one of the all-time greats. In that scenario, the future Hall of Famer could gradually “pass the baton” to Pitts as the next featured tight end in Kansas City.

While this pairing would make sense, it also seems unlikely, as the Chiefs have invested very little into their pass-catching core since the departure of Tyreek Hill.

Another AFC team, the Miami Dolphins, is the third franchise mentioned on Morton’s list. Miami lost both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill this offseason, leaving a much thinner group of pass catchers than the one it had a year ago. Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell now head a receiving corps that lacks the star power it once had. Morton believes Miami could look to add more weapons to replenish that group.

“Expect the Dolphins to add multiple receivers in the upcoming draft, though they could also explore the trade market to bring in talent,” he writes. “Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley had a close-up look at how a dynamic pass-catching tight end can change the complexion of an offense. With the Green Bay Packers, he saw the rise of Tucker Kraft in head coach Matt LaFleur’s system.”

Miami certainly has the draft capital to make a move, holding 11 picks in the 2026 draft. However, teams in the middle of a roster reset rarely move significant draft assets, which could make a trade for Pitts unlikely. But with a new general manager now leading the Dolphins’ front office, anything remains possible.

The fourth team on Morton’s list is the Super Bowl runner-up New England Patriots. New England’s run to the Super Bowl highlighted a clear need for more dynamic pass catchers, especially after the release of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“This offseason, the New England Patriots should do whatever it takes to surround third-year quarterback Drake Maye with dynamic playmakers.” Morton writes.

Of the four teams mentioned so far, the Patriots make the most sense. Last season, New England’s top two tight ends, Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, combined for 81 receptions, 1,031 yards and nine touchdowns. Pitts alone finished with 88 receptions for 928 yards and five scores.

New England also lost Hooper in free agency this offseason, ironically to the Atlanta Falcons.

We already saw the Denver Broncos make an aggressive win-now move for their young quarterback by trading a first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle. The Patritos could follow a similar approach, adding an explosive weapon while Drake Maye remains on his rookie contract.

The fifth and final team on Morton’s list is the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is another destination that could make sense for Pitts. The Titans let Chigozeim Okonkwo walk in free agency this offseason, leaving a hole at the tight end position. For a team looking to continue building around its young quarterback (they spent a lot at the receiver position in free agency), adding a dynamic pass catcher like Pitts could be an appealing option.

“At 25, Pitts still has some upside and would bring a different skill set to the Titans’ pass-catching group, which should help [Cam] Ward at a crucial stage in his development.” Morton writes.

Pitts 928 receiving yards were nearly double that of Tennessee’s highest pass catcher, Okonkwo, who had 560 yards. The Titans' top two pass catchers (Okonkwo and Elic Ayomanor) combined had just nine more receptions than Pitts had last season. Adding Pitts to the Tennessee offense would give second-year quarterback Cam Ward a reliable safety net, allowing him to make similar jumps to those we saw out of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye last season.

And the Titans have a ton of draft capital as well, holding nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ultimately, each of these five teams presents an interesting case for Kyle Pitts, but the Falcons hold all the leverage. Kevin Stefanski is set to take over as head coach, and in his offensive scheme, tight ends are heavily featured, so it is unlike that Atlanta deals Pitts to begin with, but if the right offer emerges, a deal could be done.