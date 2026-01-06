Former Chicago Bears Player Among 7 Players Signed to Falcons Futures Contracts

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed seven players to reserve/futures contracts with the organization.

WR Chris Blair (Alcorn State)

P Trenton Gill (North Carolina State)

DB Tysheem Johnson (Oregon)

DT Ben Stille (Nebraska)

OT Andrew Stueber (Michigan)

RB Carlos Washington (Southeastern Louisiana)

DB A.J. Woods (Pittsburgh)

A reserve/future contract is described as a non-guaranteed, one-year deal signed by players, often on the practice squad, after the end of the regular season. The contract secures their rights for the next season and locks them in with the franchise until the start of the league year in March without impacting the current salary cap or roster. These players can compete for roster spots in offseason activities and training camp.

All seven of these individuals finished their 2025 season as members of the Falcons’ practice squad.

David Sills V was one of these players from last offseason who signed a deal like this, and he ended up being a prominent contributor for the Falcons in 2025.

Blair played in three games, taking 12 snaps on offense and 11 snaps on special teams, without recording a stat. Gill, a former punter for the Chicago Bears, was signed to the practice squad in Week 18, and the Falcons elevated him from the practice squad but ultimately did not activate him for the game. Washington made one appearance in 2025 and played 10 special teams snaps.

None of these other players appeared in a game for the Falcons this season.

The Falcons finished their 2025 season at a disappointing 8-9, despite finishing on a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2019. As a result, the team opted to part ways with head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Raheem Morris on Sunday evening, before announcing additional changes on Monday morning.

The franchise is already underway with their requests for head coach interviews, and they have officially requested Kevin Stefanski, Klint Kubiak, and Anthony Weaver, with more expected to come in the next few days and weeks. Team owner, Arthur Blank, is scheduled to speak to the media on Thursday morning.