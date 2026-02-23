NFL Combine Defensive Line Big Board For Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are up at Lucas Oil Stadium this week for the annual NFL Combine, looking for the next generation of players. This week marks the official start of player acquisition season, and Ian Cunningham will have his first opportunity to speak with the 2026 group of draftees.

Cunningham will be joined by Kevin Stefanski and the rest of a new regime looking to make an impact in year one. They will carry five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. The regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231, but the new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

“We only have five [picks] right now, but we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too. I think we ended up with 10,” he said. “We love those picks, and we're going to definitely build through the draft that way.”

With six of the nine defensive line contributors from 2025 set to become restricted or unrestricted free agents, it will be a major point of emphasis for the Falcons this offseason . Whether they simply opt to re-sign their guys, look to free agency, or load up in the draft, the Falcons have several options.

Atlanta finished 27th in run defense EPA (0.01) last season, and stopping the run was a named priority for the Falcons by the new president of football, Matt Ryan. If that is the case, they will likely target at least one player in this spring’s draft.

A full schedule of events can be found here , but as we ramp up to the busy week of interviews and workouts, Falcons OnSi put together a hot board of players that Falcons fans should keep their eyes on this week. In this edition, we took a look at the defensive linemen to watch.

FALCONS DEFENSIVE LINEMEN TARGETS TO WATCH AT NFL COMBINE

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Lee Hunter | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

If the Falcons are fortunate enough to have Lee Hunter drop to them in the second round, it may prove to be silly not to take advantage of it. At 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, and long arms, the interior defender has the size and athleticism to improve the Falcons’ interior defense right away. He can soak up double teams and explode off the ball. In time, he should help generate pressure from the inside with a punishing bull rush, but he still needs to develop these traits.

Hunter was a standout player during the pre-draft workouts at the Senior Bowl, so he may end up going before the Falcons pick at No. 48.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons drafted a Georgia Bulldog in 2025, and they could do it again in 2026 with Christian Miller. While with the Dawgs, Miller was part of a heavy rotation, so his numbers (10 tackles, 1.5 sacks) may not be as flashy as others, but the Atlanta native does offer major upside. He is not the same type of anchor as some with more overwhelming weight, but he has plenty of size to be a strong player at the next level. Should he fall to the Falcons, they could solidify their interior with another strong contributor who can play right away.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson product had a bit of a down season in 2025, but Peter Woods plays with a lot of violence. He does have slightly shorter arms, but he has the power and motor to crush pockets at the next level.

Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Domonique Orange may be the best option for a Falcons team looking to improve its run defense. At 325 pounds, ‘Big Citrus’ is a tough guy to move around. He operates with a big anchor that will suck up double teams, but will not be an asset on passing downs since he has a limited pass-rushing ability.

Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Coming in at 330 pounds with very long arms, Darrell Jackson is a very large human. With his length and size, he has the upside of a three-down player, but he is still a bit raw. Inserting him into a defensive line room with Nate Ollie could be just the thing Jackson needs to reach his potential.

Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chris McClellan projects to have a bit of a limited ceiling as compared to some of the other players on this list. He could also have a future as a rotational defensive lineman who enjoys a long NFL career. McClellan flashed the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher, finishing with six sacks as a senior with the Tigers.

Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After only one season as a true starter for Michigan, Rayshaun Benny was a winner from the Senior Bowl and could be seen as a riser in this class. He is a one- or two-gapper who is a solid run defender, but does not share the overwhelming size of some other prospects. Benny would be a solid depth player for a team like the Falcons.

Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Another massive human being rounds out our list of defensive linemen. Tim Keenan is a little stockier than some of the other prospects, but he weighs in at 332 pounds. He is an upside play for teams, but his strength and size project him as a solid contributor to the interior. His length is a bit of a concern for NFL teams, but Keenan had a solid 2025 for Alabama, tallying 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss.